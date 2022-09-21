Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Alleged impaired driver flees into woods
A suspected impaired driver who fled into the woods when Lincoln Parish deputies arrived at a crash scene was arrested after a short chase Wednesday afternoon. Deputy D Johnston of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Byas Road near White Lightning Road (La. 146) early Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Johnston found the vehicle about 40 yards from the roadway and was informed the driver was Carl D. Lafargue who had fled into the woods when he saw the deputy arrive.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Injuries in domestic prompts arrest
Lincoln Parish deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning in connection with a domestic incident. When deputies responded to a residence on Country Roads Lane near Ruston, they were met by Renniks R. Manning, 38, who said, “Go ahead and cuff me. I’m ready to go.”. The victim...
KNOE TV8
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police say a fight broke out between a group of juveniles at Pecanland Mall shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. Police said it was a verbal altercation between two juveniles that escalated into a physical altercation. Sgt. Michael Fendall said while officers were responding to the fight, an unknown suspect discharged a firearm inside the mall. Fendall said no one was shot.
KNOE TV8
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One suspect is being treated for a minor head injury after Monroe PD responded to a physical altercation inside the food court of Pecanland Mall Saturday evening. A fight occurred inside the mall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, with several juveniles and the crowd scattered, police...
KEDM
Pecanland Mall fight ends with gun fired into the air
Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to an altercation inside the food court of the Pecanland Mall. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A verbal altercation between two juveniles escalated into a physical altercation. As officers were intervening, an unknown gunman discharged a firearm...
KNOE TV8
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for two suspects following a shooting on Richwood Road #2. MPD says Ronnie Jones and Jeremiah Bluford are wanted for second-degree murder. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Marijuana found in housing complex
Ruston Police arrested a man with a large amount of suspected marijuana last Wednesday evening. Lamarcus Dawson, 25, of Ruston, was arrested after a Ruston reserve officer working security at the apartments in the 800 block of East Line Avenue spotted a large bag of suspected marijuana. The officer was...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
KEDM
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe
Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
KNOE TV8
NELA agencies check 20 car seats for National Seat Check Saturday
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National Seat Check Saturday happened throughout the state of Louisiana Saturday. LA State Police partnered with local agencies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, to provide free child passenger seat checks to keep children safe while caregivers drive on the road. The Banner Ford location in Monroe was the only site in northeast Louisiana that held a National Seat Check Saturday.
myarklamiss.com
UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased. The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and...
Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
KNOE TV8
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe. Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male...
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
KTBS
Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death
MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fender bender leads to fists
Grambling Police arrested a man Monday after he punched a motorist who backed into his sister’s car. Officers responded to B. T. Woodard Circle regarding a minor vehicle accident. The driver said he was backing out of a parking space and collided with a vehicle parked behind him that was not in a parking space. He said he contacted the owner of the vehicle, but a man came at him stating, “You hit my sister’s car.” The man then punched him in the face and went in an apartment.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic case investigated, one arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they...
Farmerville Police Department requesting assitance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured below. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident in the Walmart parking lot on September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:50 PM. The current location of the driver is unknown at this […]
