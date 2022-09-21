Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The locations are listed below. Some are self-service. Alachua County sandbag locations. Alachua...
thefamuanonline.com
New Black-owned eatery opens in mall
Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
Increased traffic at pumps and stores: State of Florida prepares for Ian
In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis has waived weight restrictions for trucks carrying essential goods.
thefamuanonline.com
Footman cashes in as a realtor
Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day
Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
Sandbag locations across the Big Bend
The city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government announced Sunday morning that they will provide sandbag locations.
This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours
Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
alachuachronicle.com
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
valdostatoday.com
Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
wtxl.com
Earth, Wind & Fire perform at Capital City Amphitheater
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Earth, Wind & Fire made the 21st night of September one to be remembered as they performed at Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park. It was announced in April that the legendary group would be making their way to Tallahassee and tickets for the show completely sold out.
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
thefamuanonline.com
Beautification projects underway near campus
Tallahassee residents should expect to see new renovations and business ventures moving to the Railroad Square Art District and Railroad Crossings area. Two mainstays, Happy Motoring, which lasted five years on South Adams Street, and Railroad Square Craft House, which has been open four years — are closing. Both cited common issues including liquor and labor shortages, lack of foot traffic and the demand it puts on those left to pick up the slack.
Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
Comments / 3