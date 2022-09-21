Read full article on original website
NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison
62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man facing minimum of 20 years in prison following conviction on kidnapping, drug and firearm charges
United States Attorney Michael Easley announced that late Friday, September 2, 2022, Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, of Fayetteville, was convicted in federal court following a three-day trial before Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District...
wcti12.com
Suspects wanted in Kinston fraud case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information regarding suspects in a fraud case. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to all (252) 939-4020 or (252) 523-4444.
Police: 20-year-old man charged with shooting teen boy in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said he shot a 15-year-old boy in Goldsboro early Sunday morning. Authorities accused Roel Merino, from La Grange, of firing shots from a vehicle at the teenager in downtown Goldsboro. The teen boy was transported...
Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
cbs17
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
2 teens stabbed by group of men at local fair, NC sheriff's office says
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were stabbed at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office. According to a statement posted on Facebook, deputies received a report of a stabbing at the fair at around 8 p.m. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance gave permission to off-duty deputies in the area to deploy to the scene of the stabbing.
2 teens stabbed at county fair in North Carolina, police say
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were stabbed at a fair in eastern North Carolina on Saturday, the second straight year violence has broken out at the facility, authorities said. The teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville on Saturday at about 8 p.m. EDT, WRAL-TV reported.
cbs17
1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
cbs17
Man sets fire to Wilson house during burglary, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man has surrendered himself after police say he set a house on fire in Wilson early Sunday morning. On Sunday at 4:37 a.m., officers with the Wilson Police Department responded to a burglary call at an occupied residence in the 700 block of Raleigh Road Parkway. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect, Eric Leith Malloy, 37, of Angier.
Son charged with murdering his own mother in Raleigh
A 25-year-old is in custody accused of shooting and killing his mother.
Police: Angier man sets fire to Wilson home during standoff, burglary
WILSON, N.C. — An Angier man started a massive fire at a home in Wilson during a burglary and police stand off, according to the police. The police said Eric Leith Malloy, 38, attempted to set the empty home on fire before barricading himself in a detached shed on the property at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway.
cbs17
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
WITN
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WITN
Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking the community to give them any information they have about a car accident Sunday afternoon. According to officials, first responders arrived at the 1000 block of West New Hope Road around 3:15 p.m. When they got there they found the driver, Kendra Lewis,...
WITN
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
jocoreport.com
Man Gunned Down In Selma
SELMA – Selma Police are investigating a homicide. Police were dispatched to the area of S. Raiford Street at Jones Avenue at 6:18pm Friday. Police arrived and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hours later, an active crime scene remained at the intersection. A handgun was visible on the pavement.
WRAL
Police: 1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument on Friday night in Selma, police said. Carlos Chrisp, 37, from Four Oaks, was shot twice in the chest at around 6 p.m., police said. There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene near South Raiford...
cbs17
Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
