North Carolina man facing minimum of 20 years in prison following conviction on kidnapping, drug and firearm charges

United States Attorney Michael Easley announced that late Friday, September 2, 2022, Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, of Fayetteville, was convicted in federal court following a three-day trial before Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Suspects wanted in Kinston fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information regarding suspects in a fraud case. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to all (252) 939-4020 or (252) 523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

2 teens stabbed by group of men at local fair, NC sheriff's office says

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were stabbed at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office. According to a statement posted on Facebook, deputies received a report of a stabbing at the fair at around 8 p.m. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance gave permission to off-duty deputies in the area to deploy to the scene of the stabbing.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man sets fire to Wilson house during burglary, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man has surrendered himself after police say he set a house on fire in Wilson early Sunday morning. On Sunday at 4:37 a.m., officers with the Wilson Police Department responded to a burglary call at an occupied residence in the 700 block of Raleigh Road Parkway. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect, Eric Leith Malloy, 37, of Angier.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking the community to give them any information they have about a car accident Sunday afternoon. According to officials, first responders arrived at the 1000 block of West New Hope Road around 3:15 p.m. When they got there they found the driver, Kendra Lewis,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Gunned Down In Selma

SELMA – Selma Police are investigating a homicide. Police were dispatched to the area of S. Raiford Street at Jones Avenue at 6:18pm Friday. Police arrived and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hours later, an active crime scene remained at the intersection. A handgun was visible on the pavement.
SELMA, NC
WRAL

Police: 1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument on Friday night in Selma, police said. Carlos Chrisp, 37, from Four Oaks, was shot twice in the chest at around 6 p.m., police said. There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene near South Raiford...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
SANFORD, NC
