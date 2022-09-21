Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of Popeyes
OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego. Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.
thenewshouse.com
Juice Jam 2022 Lookbook
Rain or shine, Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students did not fail to dress and impress at SU’s 2022 Juice Jam. There were plenty of colorful and summery festival outfits that helped students express their individual style. From metallic tops reminiscent of the ’70s to denim straight out of the ’90s, students harnessed their full imagination to create looks that balanced trends with individuality, making the outfits truly their own. We gathered the top three trends seen at this year’s Juice Jam. Read on to see how concert goers styled each.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenewshouse.com
Animal hospitals are understaffed amid a local high pet population
Previous SPCA Humane Education Director Dee Schaefer spent her Monday in July answering calls at the front desk due to a staff shortage. A pitbull roamed the lobby and a white cat lain on the chair next to the reception desk while she worked. At the SPCA, there is one...
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
WHEC TV-10
Board of Supervisors declare Wayne County a “gun friendly county”
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Wayne County has declared itself a “gun friendly county.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors website says the board made the declaration at its meeting on Tuesday. The declaration says: “The County of Wayne is hereby declared a gun friendly county which shall mean...
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Syracuse couple stuck in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse natives Wendy and Nelson Sustache were supposed to be on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico back to Syracuse Sunday. Instead, they got stuck weathering the wrath of Hurricane Fiona from their San Juan condo. The couple has been traveling back and forth between Puerto Rico and the […]
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
niagaranow.com
Newark Neighbours still searching for new home
Newark Neighbours’ nearly year-long search for a new home has yet to turn up a suitable location. The thrift store and food bank on John Street East, near Peller Estates Winery, has seriously outgrown its location – and within 12 to 18 months Peller will need the land for the planned redevelopment of its Riverbend Winery property.
Comments / 0