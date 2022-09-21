ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

Related
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis wins Firefighter of the Year award

A Biloxi Fire Department Assistant Chief was named Louisiana, Mississippi, West Tennessee District of Kiwanis International Firefighter of the 2021-22 Year. Assistant Chief Jason Davis has been with the Biloxi Fire Department since September 1998. Over the 24 years, he has had several duties such as firefighter, fire inspector, fire investigator, chaplain, and more.
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Millions in RESTORE funds allocated for Broadwater Marina restoration, airport

JACKSON, Mississippi -- The U.S. Treasury Department has awarded grants totaling more than $11 million for two Mississippi RESTORE projects: the restoration of the Broadwater Marina and improvements to the Gulfport-Biloxi airport, Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week. Reeves initially approved the projects after recommendations from the Gulf Coast Advisory...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
Government
fox8live.com

Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Gulf Coast#Politics State#Politics Governor#Troop K#Wxxv
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Midterm election absentee ballots now available

We are just 42 days until the midterm elections and here in Mississippi, absentee ballots are now available at each county clerk’s office. You can vote absentee by mail or in person, just verify your eligibility by contacting your local circuit clerk or the Secretary of State’s absentee guide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDAM-TV

Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
wxxv25.com

National Day of Remembrance

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence gathers families affected by homicide for National Day of Remembrance. The Coast is invited to bring awareness and provide a voice for those who lost loved ones to homicide. News 25’s Sabria Reid is in Biloxi with more.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox8live.com

Caribbean depression forms; expected to become a Florida hurricane threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Caribbean disturbance has now become Tropical Depression 9 and is likely to become a hurricane in the Southeast Gulf early next week. Morning satellite images show the Caribbean disturbance has organized enough to be upgraded to a depression. The system has gained a more well-defined circulation and is beginning to form convection around the center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy