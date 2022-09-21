Read full article on original website
BLÀCKBEÀRD
4d ago
as a Texan I do smoke weed but that's the ONLY drug ill ever take other than medicine but the drugs she was trying to sell she should get an attempted murder charge
Reply(1)
2
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged after shooting family member to death during argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man near the Heights, Houston police announced Monday. David Evaristo Acosta, 22, is now charged with murder. Acosta is accused of shooting a 24-year-old man to death in the 1400 block of Oxford Street...
2 men due in court on murder charges in connection with shooting of Fresno brothers
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are set to make court appearances Monday to face murder charges related to the shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers in 2020. Donovan Phillips is scheduled to make his appearance at 1 p.m. and Dalan Phillips will be arraigned. What happened. Devin...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hits, kills woman crossing roadway before leaving scene in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are looking for a woman accused of fatally striking another woman while driving in southeast Houston and then leaving the scene Monday. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street around 1:22 a.m. According to HPD, an officer...
A 28-year-old business manager shot and killed by 70-year-old man after confrontation, HCSO says
Investigators say the the 70-year-old man told them that he went to tell the manager about several loose dogs surrounding the business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old arrested for alleged terrorist threat on Fort Bend County fair, deputies say
FORT BEND, Texas – A Houston teenager was arrested Friday night after allegedly posting a threat about the Fort Bend County fair on social media. According to officials, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a tip stating that a man has made a post on Instagram, threatening the fair.
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 people shot after argument outside north Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition and a woman is expected to survive after police say they were both shot by a man outside an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday, police said. Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said it happened in the 4000 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in NE Harris County; Suspect taken into custody, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a man was shot and killed in northeast Harris County, and the suspected gunman has been arrested. According to HCSO, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway on Saturday afternoon. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Thursday. Police said all nine catalytic converters are from Toyota Tundra’s. Police said Drevonne Bell, 22, from Houston, is facing theft of property charges, and another charge...
Gunman wanted, man hospitalized after being shot at food truck in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said the shooting happened after the suspect and a woman were waiting in line to get food when a man approached the woman and upset her.
fox26houston.com
More than 80% of Harris Co. residents charged with misdemeanors fail to show up for court, data shows
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "It's flat out ridiculous that we're allowing this to happen in Harris County, and we're not going to hold anyone accountable anymore," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. Miranda O'Donnel, a woman with a laundry list of misdemeanor charges and mug shots,...
Click2Houston.com
‘We’re so excited and relieved’: Aldine house known for illegal activity demolished by law enforcement
ALDINE, Texas – Neighbors living near a property deemed a nuisance said they’ve waited years for Monday’s abatement. Homeowners along Nicar Street in Aldine said they’ve waited a long time for this day. “The trash was backed up,” said neighbor Clip Johnnie Cheek.” You could only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED
It took months for an arrest in a high-profile murder case involving an 18-year-old who died while protecting his mother from robbers, but it appears a family’s five-year wait for justice may be all for naught. Let’s take you back to Feb. 22, 2017, and a Subway restaurant located...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 2 suspects wanted for capital murder in 2003 case in La Porte, police say
LA PORTE, Texas – Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of murder in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2003. Miguel Beltran and Ciro Beltran are wanted for capital murder by the La Porte Police Department, according to Crime Stoppers in a release. The incident happened...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect seen on video shooting man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place outside of a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, Houston police said. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of the Cluth City Cluckers food truck located in a gas station parking lot in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway.
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
Click2Houston.com
Mother shot during exchange of gunfire with uninvited suspect inside apartment complex, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was wounded following a gunfight with an uninvited man inside her apartment Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting took place in the 12700 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Local cafeteria worker becomes school police officer
HOUSTON – Fort Bend ISD just swore in a new police officer. But she’s no stranger to the district. She graduated and then went on to become a school cafeteria manager. Fort Bend ISD Police Officer, Brittany Adams, told us how she went from the lunchroom to the police department.
Child present in NW Harris Co. apartment as man and woman exchange gunfire, HCSO says
The child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Comments / 7