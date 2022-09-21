ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Legion Post 1995 holds second annual Poker Run

The American Legion riders in Long Beach participated in a Poker Run supporting our combat veterans. Participants got their poker cards marked off as they traveled to restaurants and bars scattered across several cities until they reached their final destination. The ride ended in D’Iberville where everyone came together for...
LONG BEACH, MS
Law firm hosted town halls for BP Oil Spill victims in Gulfport

A Miami-based law firm, the Downs Law Group, hosted free town halls in Gulfport for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill. The town halls are offered to those who suffer from cancer or chronic illness and think they may have been harmed by the spill. Attendees had...
GULFPORT, MS

