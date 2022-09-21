Read full article on original website
Due-South BBQ wins first place at inaugural End of Summer BBQ Cookoff in Ocean Springs
The inaugural End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert in the Park Fest did not disappoint. It was a benefit for Wounded Warriors in Action and other local charities. Twenty BBQ cooking teams along with five coastal BBQ restaurants offered a variety of beef, pork, and chicken dishes. The family-owned...
Local restaurants and caterers compete in second annual Shrimp Tasting Festival
The second annual Shrimp Tasting Festival took place Saturday at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi to celebrate the shrimping industry on the Coast. Local chefs cooked up samples of shrimp appetizers and entrees to find out who had the best recipe. The event also featured an RV, boat, and Mustang show.
American Legion Post 1995 holds second annual Poker Run
The American Legion riders in Long Beach participated in a Poker Run supporting our combat veterans. Participants got their poker cards marked off as they traveled to restaurants and bars scattered across several cities until they reached their final destination. The ride ended in D’Iberville where everyone came together for...
High School Football: St. Martin Yellowjackets vs. Gulfport Admirals
St. Martin riding high from a week four win at Greene County, visiting Gulfport fresh off a big win over Germantown. St. Martin wins this one 21-7.
Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian preparing for 30th pumpkin patch
The annual pumpkin patch at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian is opening soon. The church has been doing the patch since 1992 and this year, they will celebrate 30 years. All proceeds will benefit multiple organizations the church helps with. This past weekend, volunteers of all ages lined up...
Law firm hosted town halls for BP Oil Spill victims in Gulfport
A Miami-based law firm, the Downs Law Group, hosted free town halls in Gulfport for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill. The town halls are offered to those who suffer from cancer or chronic illness and think they may have been harmed by the spill. Attendees had...
High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. George County Rebels
Gautier Gators feeling good after beating Moss Point in week four, visiting George County still looking for its first win of the season.
