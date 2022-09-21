Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl
A man charged with murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl remained on the run Thursday, according to Atlanta police. B...
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway
UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422.
CBS News
Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested
MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old girl in custody after police say she stabbed her mother
An 11-year-old Utah girl is in custody after police say she stabbed her mother in the chest during an argument.
Grandma in custody after child found in cage and another holding meth pipe; parents on the run
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- Two parents remain at large and a grandmother is in custody after a sexual assault investigation led authorities to a child who was allegedly found in a cage and another who was holding a methamphetamine pipe. According to a news release from the Hocking County...
Family: DUI suspect was released, only to kill their loved one in Dockweiler Beach crash
The family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in crash are demanding answers about the driver, who was arrested earlier this year in a separate, suspected DUI incident.Jennifer Bledsoe Bean, 21, was leaving a bonfire on Dockweiler Beach on June 12 when a truck slammed into her car and killed her. "Every bone in my beautiful baby body was shattered, and I'm mad," her mother, Jedon Bledsoe said.Several months later, the loss of her sister is still raw and painful for Tiffany Lewis."She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life and her death was preventable,"...
Mom Arrested After 7-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot in Head at Family Party
It would be the worst phone call Jonathan Phillips ever received: His 7-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, had been shot in the head and killed.The call shocked Phillips, as he’d left Ava and his son with their mother for a family gathering at an Atlanta, Georgia, apartment complex on Saturday night, he told Channel 2 News. But that family party had turned sour, he’d later find out, ending with his daughter killed, her mother arrested, and a 23-year-old man charged with murder.“It’s just unbearable pain,” Phillips said. “The worst thing imaginable.”Cops say an argument broke out for an unreleased reason at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five chilling clues emerge after ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark found’ from gunshots to mystery passenger
THE chilling disappearance of two teens left a small community in shock as disturbing clues emerge, from suspicious gunshots to a mystery passenger who may be the last person to see them. Two bodies, believed to be ninth grader Lyric Woods, 14, and high school football star Devin Clark, 18,...
Mom jailed after 8 and 1-year-old kids smoke her marijuana and baby ODs
An Ohio mother was arrested for child endangerment after her toddler overdosed on marijuana after finding and smoking a cigar that was also shared by their 8-year-old sibling, according to police.
Va. mother arrested after 2 abandoned children, emaciated and deceased animals found in home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and charged after authorities reportedly found two abandoned children and emaciated and deceased animals in her home. According to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 15, deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to...
Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, who worked for an outside company that cleans the Belk store at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday, investigators said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
North Carolina detectives seize $2.6M in fentanyl in county's largest bust, authorities say
Detectives in Forsyth County, North Carolina, have seized over $2.6 million of fentanyl – enough of the deadly drug to kill 5 million people – in the largest bust in the county’s history, authorities said last week. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation that began...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated man trying to break into home
PATTERSON -- Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence.At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Police Services patrol deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane on the report of shots fired. The reporting party called to say they had received a phone call from one of their female Mandarin-speaking neighbors to say she had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a news release. Law enforcement arrived shortly...
18-year-old man fighting for life after being shot 6 times in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot six times in Kensington Friday night.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Front Street.Police say the man was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle when he was shot twice in his chest, twice in his back, once in his head and once in his arm. He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in extremely critical condition, police say.Investigators say the man was in the car with two other 18-year-old men.One of the two men in the front seats was the shooter, according to police. The shooting happened inside the vehicle.Police are investigating if the incident was a robbery that went wrong.A weapon was recovered in the car.The two other men in the car remained on location, police say.The investigation is ongoing.
Police ID man abducted in Hanover, found dead in trunk of car on fire in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a man they say was abducted Wednesday night in Hanover and found dead in the trunk of a car on fire in Baltimore City as Steven Gillus, a 39-year-old Hanover resident. Officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening to a possible assault and abduction from the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said. A witness told police she was in the parking garage at the Hotel at Arundel Preserve when she saw what she believed to be a person being stabbed. The witness then said she saw a second person pull...
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
Several people in custody at end of police pursuit in South LA
Several people are in custody after a pursuit ended in South Los Angeles early Wednesday.Officers had started chasing the Toyota Corolla at Denver and 68th Street at about 3:20 a.m., and the driver pulled over just before 4 a.m. at at Figueroa and 108th Street. Several suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of robbery. At least one woman at the scene was in handcuffs, but it's unclear exactly how many suspects were in the car.There's no word if anyone was hurt.A tow truck was called to the scene to take away the Corolla.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Sheriff: 3-year-old shot and killed mother accidentally with unsecured gun
Deputies believe the child found the unsecured weapon and accidentally shot and killed the woman.
Comments / 0