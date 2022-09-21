PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot six times in Kensington Friday night.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Front Street.Police say the man was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle when he was shot twice in his chest, twice in his back, once in his head and once in his arm. He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in extremely critical condition, police say.Investigators say the man was in the car with two other 18-year-old men.One of the two men in the front seats was the shooter, according to police. The shooting happened inside the vehicle.Police are investigating if the incident was a robbery that went wrong.A weapon was recovered in the car.The two other men in the car remained on location, police say.The investigation is ongoing.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO