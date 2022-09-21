Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Due-South BBQ wins first place at inaugural End of Summer BBQ Cookoff in Ocean Springs
The inaugural End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert in the Park Fest did not disappoint. It was a benefit for Wounded Warriors in Action and other local charities. Twenty BBQ cooking teams along with five coastal BBQ restaurants offered a variety of beef, pork, and chicken dishes. The family-owned...
WLOX
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
wxxv25.com
American Legion Post 1995 holds second annual Poker Run
The American Legion riders in Long Beach participated in a Poker Run supporting our combat veterans. Participants got their poker cards marked off as they traveled to restaurants and bars scattered across several cities until they reached their final destination. The ride ended in D’Iberville where everyone came together for...
wxxv25.com
Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport
According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
wxxv25.com
Local restaurants and caterers compete in second annual Shrimp Tasting Festival
The second annual Shrimp Tasting Festival took place Saturday at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi to celebrate the shrimping industry on the Coast. Local chefs cooked up samples of shrimp appetizers and entrees to find out who had the best recipe. The event also featured an RV, boat, and Mustang show.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: St. Martin Yellowjackets vs. Gulfport Admirals
St. Martin riding high from a week four win at Greene County, visiting Gulfport fresh off a big win over Germantown. St. Martin wins this one 21-7.
Picayune Item
Aldermen discuss incoming Popeyes location
During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Alderman meeting, the Board approved an MDOT boring permit application along Highway 26 at the site of an incoming Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The Popeye’s restaurant will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop on Highway 26 E. There has been no date announced of the incoming restaurant’s grand opening since the restaurant is currently undergoing the necessary processes with Code Enforcement Kolby Davis.
wxxv25.com
Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian preparing for 30th pumpkin patch
The annual pumpkin patch at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian is opening soon. The church has been doing the patch since 1992 and this year, they will celebrate 30 years. All proceeds will benefit multiple organizations the church helps with. This past weekend, volunteers of all ages lined up...
WLOX
Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
WLOX
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
Mississippi man dies in after multi-car crash on South Mississippi highway
A 51-year-old Mississippi man died in a crash Thursday with two other vehicles. John May Jr., 51, of Gulfport, has been identified as the victim of the multi-car wreck that happened shortly before noon Thursday. The crash occurred in Harrison County. Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the vehicle driven by...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. George County Rebels
Gautier Gators feeling good after beating Moss Point in week four, visiting George County still looking for its first win of the season.
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July
A missing person alert has been issued for a Mississippi man last seen in July. The Picayune Police Department issued the alert Thursday for 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a white male, who is about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130lbs. Police say that Jenkins has...
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Lamar County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison. A day after being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property by a 15th District Circuit Court jury, Samantha Simmons received maximum sentences on both counts Friday morning from Circuit Court Judge Anthony A. Mozingo.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
