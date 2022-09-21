Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison
RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
Moses Lake man arrested in Pennsylvania under suspicion of killing his wife
UPDATE at 10:05 p.m. on Sept. 23: The man who was the subject of a nationwide warrant after his wife’s body was found in rural Lincoln County, has been arrested. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the US Marshal Service requesting help in tracking Charles Bergman down. He was located in New Stanton, Pennsylvania on Friday, September 23,...
ncwlife.com
Missing Moses Lake woman is believed to have been killed by her husband
The body of a 53-year-old Moses Lake woman who has been missing since Sunday was found by a farmer Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County and a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for her husband’. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Charles Bergman, 54, on suspicion of first-degree...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man faces assault charge after alleged inappropriate contact with deputy's daughter
EPHRATA - According to a probable cause affidavit released by the Ephrata Police Department, an Ephrata man is accused of having inappropriate contact with the step-daughter of a Grant County Sheriff's deputy. An August 6, 2022, the deputy's neighbors were hosting a birthday party at their home in Ephrata; the...
WSP looking for Othello hit-and-run suspect, vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. – Authorities are looking for a dark-colored SUV that hit and killed a man on State Route 24 in Othello. An Othello Police officer was driving near Park Street when he saw the dead man on the westbound shoulder. The victim was surrounded by car parts, which...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force
The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
27-Year-Old Juan Garcia Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Moses Lake Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Road North East Moses Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Officials reported that 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask hit the driver’s side of...
nbcrightnow.com
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
ifiberone.com
27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Former Washington State Worker Gets 5 Years for $360,000 Unemployment Fraud Scheme
TACOMA - A former employee of Washington State’s Employment Security Department has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to five years in prison for three federal felonies for his scheme to exploit his employment for personal enrichment and to fraudulently distribute at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
kpq.com
Douglas County First Responders Tend to Two Brush Fires and Two Water Rescues Last Weekend
Douglas County Fire District #2 had a busy weekend after responding to two water rescues and two brush fires. On Saturday around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to a water rescue at Lincoln State Park after two jet skis crashed into each other. After 30 minutes of searching...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Othello (Othello, WA)
According to the State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Othello on Monday night. The officials reported that 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra and he failed to yield while approaching State Route 26 from a side road. Ambrocio Lauriano struck a 68-year-old Warden resident...
Add another 4A MCC contender to Chiawana's hit list - fifth-ranked Richland
PASCO, Wash. - In a game full of big plays, Ian Mohl made the biggest. And that helped his Chiawana teammates defeat the visiting fifth-ranked Richland Bombers, 39-27, on Friday night at Edgar Brown Stadium. With the win, Scott Bond’s Riverhawks own sole possession of first place in the ...
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
ifiberone.com
Othello elementary teacher resigns after being put on administrative leave for alleged cyber-bullying of student
On Thursday, the Othello School District confirmed that a Hiawatha Elementary teacher who taught English has resigned after she was placed on administrative leave after allegedly shaming a student on social media for getting the answer to a grammatical question wrong. The teacher was put on administrative leave in May...
