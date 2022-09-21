ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison

RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake man arrested in Pennsylvania under suspicion of killing his wife

UPDATE at 10:05 p.m. on Sept. 23: The man who was the subject of a nationwide warrant after his wife’s body was found in rural Lincoln County, has been arrested.   Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the US Marshal Service requesting help in tracking Charles Bergman down.   He was located in New Stanton, Pennsylvania on Friday, September 23,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force

The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Big Country News

Former Washington State Worker Gets 5 Years for $360,000 Unemployment Fraud Scheme

TACOMA - A former employee of Washington State’s Employment Security Department has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to five years in prison for three federal felonies for his scheme to exploit his employment for personal enrichment and to fraudulently distribute at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
Nationwide Report

2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Othello (Othello, WA)

According to the State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Othello on Monday night. The officials reported that 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra and he failed to yield while approaching State Route 26 from a side road. Ambrocio Lauriano struck a 68-year-old Warden resident...

