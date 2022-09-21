Student-driven symposium held on campus this September explored power of new gene-editing technology Twitter. During the pandemic, Heidi Hendrickson, assistant professor of chemistry, suggested to one of her students, Michael O’Connor ’22, to read A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution. Although sounding like the stuff of sci-fi, the nonfiction book was written by actual scientists Jennifer Doudna and Sam Sternberg, who discovered gene-writing applications while working in Doudna’s lab at University of California, Berkeley. After reading it, O’Connor was so moved that he proposed a summer book club on campus so other students could learn from it as well.

