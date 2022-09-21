ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

6 to Know: Group Holds Demonstration to Denounce DeSantis' Migrant Flights

No. 1 - Hurricane Ian formed early Monday morning with a large stretch of the Gulf Coast of Florida preparing for a possible landfall later this week. While South Florida remained out of the cone of concern, forecasters said Ian could become reach major hurricane strength before making an impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days. A hurricane watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee. A tropical storm warning was issued Sunday night for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge southward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas. Despite Ian’s projected path of staying to the west, other parts of South Florida could still be placed under a tropical storm watch in the coming days due to expected weather conditions from the system.
Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian

As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week. Monday morning will be the classic "calm before the storm" with decent weather for the morning commute. Conditions deteriorate later in the day and especially Monday night with periods of heavy rain.
Tropical Storm Ian Forms, Could Impact Florida as Hurricane

Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen over the Central Caribbean and develop into a hurricane in coming days with South Florida in the cone of concern, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Early next week, the storm is expected to track over Cuba and continue to strengthen...
