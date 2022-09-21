Read full article on original website
6 to Know: Group Holds Demonstration to Denounce DeSantis' Migrant Flights
No. 1 - Hurricane Ian formed early Monday morning with a large stretch of the Gulf Coast of Florida preparing for a possible landfall later this week. While South Florida remained out of the cone of concern, forecasters said Ian could become reach major hurricane strength before making an impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days. A hurricane watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee. A tropical storm warning was issued Sunday night for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge southward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas. Despite Ian’s projected path of staying to the west, other parts of South Florida could still be placed under a tropical storm watch in the coming days due to expected weather conditions from the system.
The No. 1 Best City to Retire Isn't in Florida—But Several Others in the Top 10 for 2022 Are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian
As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week. Monday morning will be the classic "calm before the storm" with decent weather for the morning commute. Conditions deteriorate later in the day and especially Monday night with periods of heavy rain.
Tropical Storm Ian Expected to Impact Cuba and Florida as Hurricane; All of South Florida Out of Cone
All of South Florida is now out of the cone of concern, but Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves over the western Caribbean Sea and develop into a major hurricane in coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Hurricane watches have been issued...
Man Arrested for Broward Video Voyeurism After Similar Arrest in Miami-Dade
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now behind bars for similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Ciano Brown, who turned 31 on Monday, was arrested Sunday on one count of video voyeurism. He is...
Tropical Storm Ian on Path Toward Parts of Cuba, Florida: Watch the Track Live
Tropical Storm Ian is expected potentially develop into a major Category 4 hurricane before making an impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm is expected to move near or over western Cuba Monday night and...
Tropical Storm Ian Forms, Could Impact Florida as Hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen over the Central Caribbean and develop into a hurricane in coming days with South Florida in the cone of concern, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Early next week, the storm is expected to track over Cuba and continue to strengthen...
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
