ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 21 Online

CHUM Looking To Hire More Staff Before Warming Center Opens

DULUTH, Minn. –CHUM is planning to open its warming center on October 15th and its looking to hire more staff to help run it. It was located at the Rainbow Center but moved to a bigger space in the Lincoln Park Community Center last winter. The need for places...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Juice Pharm House-Warming Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth. The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Duluth, MN
Health
Duluth, MN
Education
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Duluth, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Health
Hermantown, MN
Traffic
Hermantown, MN
Education
City
Hermantown, MN
Superior, WI
Traffic
City
Superior, WI
Superior, WI
Education
Superior, WI
Health
FOX 21 Online

Lester Park holds 23rd Annual Lester River Rendezvous

DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, Lester Park was swarming with folk lovers for the 23rd annual Lester River Rendezvous. The event is a voyageur reenactment and educational festival. More than 50 food and craft vendors were up for grabs, along with the sound of musical talent. Reenactors were also...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Marshall School Celebrates Opening Their Forest School Geared for Younger Students

DULUTH, Minn.–Having been in session for a few weeks already, officials at Marshall School got outside to celebrate their new Forest School for their youngest students yet. Marshall School historically has taught middle school and high school aged kids, but were lacking a spot for elementary students. They decided to get creative and emphasize the need for nature based learning.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet middle, high school on lock down

CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet school leaders confirmed the district’s middle and high schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning. District leaders confirmed that information around 10:46 a.m. They were not able to share why the schools are on lockdown. Cloquet Police were not able to comment on the situation. Schools...
CLOQUET, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Linus K12#Bus Driver#Northland
KOOL 101.7

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC

A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
MIX 108

A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School

Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Prepare for freezing temperatures

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 24, 2022. After a windy Sunday, temperatures will cool eventually giving freezing conditions to large portions of the Northland Tuesday morning. Use the rest of the weekend to prepare for winter before it arrives.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting

SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest. The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy