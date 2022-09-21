Read full article on original website
CHUM Looking To Hire More Staff Before Warming Center Opens
DULUTH, Minn. –CHUM is planning to open its warming center on October 15th and its looking to hire more staff to help run it. It was located at the Rainbow Center but moved to a bigger space in the Lincoln Park Community Center last winter. The need for places...
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
Juice Pharm House-Warming Event
DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth. The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
Lester Park holds 23rd Annual Lester River Rendezvous
DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, Lester Park was swarming with folk lovers for the 23rd annual Lester River Rendezvous. The event is a voyageur reenactment and educational festival. More than 50 food and craft vendors were up for grabs, along with the sound of musical talent. Reenactors were also...
Marshall School Celebrates Opening Their Forest School Geared for Younger Students
DULUTH, Minn.–Having been in session for a few weeks already, officials at Marshall School got outside to celebrate their new Forest School for their youngest students yet. Marshall School historically has taught middle school and high school aged kids, but were lacking a spot for elementary students. They decided to get creative and emphasize the need for nature based learning.
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
Cloquet middle, high school on lock down
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet school leaders confirmed the district’s middle and high schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning. District leaders confirmed that information around 10:46 a.m. They were not able to share why the schools are on lockdown. Cloquet Police were not able to comment on the situation. Schools...
2nd Annual ‘Concert in the Corn’ held at Bayfield County farm
VILLAGE OF MASON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s ‘Concert in the Corn’ event kicked off Friday and Saturday in Bayfield County. Organizers say the two-day event was created with a dream to hold a concert under the stars on the farm. The event features a variety of...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
Superior Mayor: $33.7M budget proposal wouldn’t raise taxes
A new, dangerous trend is the cause for several threats made to schools across Minnesota and in the Northland Wednesday. N4C event welcomes 37 camera clubs from across eight states of the midwest.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
Prepare for freezing temperatures
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 24, 2022. After a windy Sunday, temperatures will cool eventually giving freezing conditions to large portions of the Northland Tuesday morning. Use the rest of the weekend to prepare for winter before it arrives.
Prep Football: Cloquet Holds Off Duluth East, Hermantown Handles Denfeld, Northwestern Stays Unbeaten
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet football team would pick up their 3rd win of the season on Friday, defeating Duluth East 14 to 8. In other football action, Hermantown would improve to 2-2 after topping Duluth Denfeld 54 to 13. And in Wisconsin, Northwestern stays unbeaten with a 50 to 0...
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting
SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up
DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest. The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.
