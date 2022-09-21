ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Daily Montanan

Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women. Allison Randall, […] The post Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime appeared first on Daily Montanan.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 23, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Chevak residents have lost frozen fish and the boats they used...
webcenterfairbanks.com

President Biden approves Alaska Disaster Declaration

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Alaska on Friday and ordered federal assistance for state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the recent storm that battered western Alaska from September 15 to September 20. Federal assistance is in addition to state...
The Hill

Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm

President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
Jake Wells

Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284

photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
travelness.com

16 Famous Alaska Landmarks You Must See

Alaska is one of the wildest states, but it has a rich and vibrant past. This far north state, known as The Last Frontier, is full of things to do and sights to see. Although all of the states have a history that is interesting and unique, Alaska’s landmarks are among the most notable. They offer such rare beauty and lush history, from churches to glaciers to trails and mountains.
ktoo.org

Where the Summit Meets the Stars breaks new ground for Alaska Native theatre.

Guests: Frank Henry Katasse, Writer and director. Actors: Jake Waid and Erin Tripp. Frank Katasse, who wrote Where the Summit Meets the Stars, explains all the moving parts in his play — how it showcases the talents of Lingít actors. musicians and dancers. In all his years of theatre, Katasse says bringing this play to the stage is probably one of the most important things he’s done.
