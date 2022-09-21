Read full article on original website
Juice Pharm House-Warming Event
DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth. The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.
Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up
DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest. The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.
Lester Park holds 23rd Annual Lester River Rendezvous
DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, Lester Park was swarming with folk lovers for the 23rd annual Lester River Rendezvous. The event is a voyageur reenactment and educational festival. More than 50 food and craft vendors were up for grabs, along with the sound of musical talent. Reenactors were also...
Hoops Brewing Hosts Pup Crawl
DULUTH, Minn. – Hoops Brewing hosted a pup crawl event as a way to connect dog owners with dog approved businesses in Canal Park. The self-guided walk started at the Hoops beer garden and made its way to businesses like Love Creamery, Duluth Pack, and Vitta Pizza. At the...
CHUM Looking To Hire More Staff Before Warming Center Opens
DULUTH, Minn. –CHUM is planning to open its warming center on October 15th and its looking to hire more staff to help run it. It was located at the Rainbow Center but moved to a bigger space in the Lincoln Park Community Center last winter. The need for places...
Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory Celebrates 50 Years
DULUTH, Minn. — Despite the hazy day, bird watchers flew over to Hawk Ridge to celebrate 50 years of the observatory. Every fall, a staggering amount of nearly 100 thousand birds funnel through Duluth for their yearly migration. Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory has kept its eyes to the sky...
“Tacos Tacos Tacos” holds Taco Eating Contest
DULUTH, Minn. — Hot dog eating contests are pretty well known, but have you ever seen a taco eating contest?. Tacos Tacos Tacos held their 2nd annual Taco Eating Contest at Blacklist Brewing Company. 10 contestants lined up to see if they could eat all 20 tacos in 30...
Marshall School Celebrates Opening Their Forest School Geared for Younger Students
DULUTH, Minn.–Having been in session for a few weeks already, officials at Marshall School got outside to celebrate their new Forest School for their youngest students yet. Marshall School historically has taught middle school and high school aged kids, but were lacking a spot for elementary students. They decided to get creative and emphasize the need for nature based learning.
Corrections Center Opens New Meat Processing Facility
SAGINAW, Minn. — On Friday, the Northeast Regional Corrections Center, or NERCC, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its brand new meat processing facility, which will serve as trade work for inmates. NERCC is Minnesota’s only correctional work farm. Meaning those onsite are required to perform daily work...
Prep Football: Cloquet Holds Off Duluth East, Hermantown Handles Denfeld, Northwestern Stays Unbeaten
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet football team would pick up their 3rd win of the season on Friday, defeating Duluth East 14 to 8. In other football action, Hermantown would improve to 2-2 after topping Duluth Denfeld 54 to 13. And in Wisconsin, Northwestern stays unbeaten with a 50 to 0...
No. 9 UMD Volleyball Handed First Loss of the Season
DULUTH, Minn.- Going into Saturday’s match the UMD volleyball team has held an undefeated record this season. The Bulldogs were faced with a tough conference match-up again No. 1 nationally ranked Wayne State. Set one was the closest of the three, UMD only losing 25-20. Set two the Wildcats...
Coaches Corner: Jessica Williams
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- This week’s Coaches Corner we got a chance to talk with the Hermantown volleyball coach, Jessica Williams. We highlight the Hawks 11-1 success so far this season and Williams’ first go as head coach of the varsity team.
