KSLTV
Drones are helping investigate crimes like poaching out in the wild
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources can now get a bird’s eye view of the crimes they investigate. The DWR recently launched its first drone team of five conservation officers. Utah is a difficult place to investigate crimes like poaching and other wildlife offenses....
KSLTV
Best places and times to see fall leaves this season
Fall is upon us and the leaves are changing into brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow. KSL Meteorologist, Matt Johnson, outlined the best times to see changing leaves. The last week of September, (Sept. 26) is expected to show some beginning signs of changing colors, mostly greens and yellows. The first week of October will start to show more oranges and darker colors which will continue into the week of Oct. 10. By the week of Oct. 17, leaves should be at their peak with reds joining the mix.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
KSLTV
Third-generation Utah Highway Patrol officer sworn in for the first time in history
A Utah family is giving new meaning to the term, “family business.” Kollin Robertson was sworn in as a third-generation Utah Highway Patrol Trooper, the first third-generation trooper in Utah history. According to a post by the Utah Highway Patrol, The Robertson’s family history began on Oct. 1,...
KSLTV
More fast chargers for electric vehicles coming to Utah with $86 million investment
SALT LAKE CITY — Two agencies are making major investments in fast chargers for electric vehicles across Utah. That will make road trips to national parks and through rural parts of the state more feasible. Their goal is to eliminate range anxiety while speeding up adoption of EVs. Rocky...
