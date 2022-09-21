ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Drones are helping investigate crimes like poaching out in the wild

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources can now get a bird’s eye view of the crimes they investigate. The DWR recently launched its first drone team of five conservation officers. Utah is a difficult place to investigate crimes like poaching and other wildlife offenses....
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Best places and times to see fall leaves this season

Fall is upon us and the leaves are changing into brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow. KSL Meteorologist, Matt Johnson, outlined the best times to see changing leaves. The last week of September, (Sept. 26) is expected to show some beginning signs of changing colors, mostly greens and yellows. The first week of October will start to show more oranges and darker colors which will continue into the week of Oct. 10. By the week of Oct. 17, leaves should be at their peak with reds joining the mix.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
SANDY, UT
