Fall is upon us and the leaves are changing into brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow. KSL Meteorologist, Matt Johnson, outlined the best times to see changing leaves. The last week of September, (Sept. 26) is expected to show some beginning signs of changing colors, mostly greens and yellows. The first week of October will start to show more oranges and darker colors which will continue into the week of Oct. 10. By the week of Oct. 17, leaves should be at their peak with reds joining the mix.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO