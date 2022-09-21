ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Suspect in high-speed chase to Las Vegas-area casino after Henderson robbery hid in flood channel, police say

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOUJ1_0i51eVSc00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of two suspects accused of robbing a Henderson business before leading police on a high-speed chase to a Las Vegas-area casino hid in a flood channel before being taken into custody, officers wrote in an arrest report.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, just before 3:30 p.m., Henderson police received reports that a business was being robbed.

An employee at the business told police that two suspects came into the store and asked for the manager before demanding “all the money” and while showing a gun, the report said.

The suspects then took all the money from the cash register and ran off after failing to open a safe, according to the report.

When officers arrived, they saw a dark green Chevrolet leaving the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the report said. Police tried to stop the vehicle, occupied by two men, and a chase ensued.

The car was seen driving against the flow of traffic at a high speed and driving onto sidewalks, the report said.

The chase continued from Henderson into Las Vegas as the vehicle drove westbound on Silverado Ranch Boulevard before turning northbound onto Bermuda Road. At that point, Las Vegas Metro police followed the suspects by helicopter as the car “continued driving recklessly through Las Vegas streets,” the report said.

Their car was chased to the parking garage of the Aliante Casino, where it was lost by the LVMPD helicopter. When Metro officers made it into the garage, they found the vehicle empty on the second floor, police said.

Surveillance video showed the suspects leaving the car and walking through the casino before one of them, identified as Sean Lopez, left and went into a flood channel. Police lost track of Lopez and then found him exiting one of the channels around 7:10 p.m., they said.

Police said they believe Lopez was driving the car. He is facing several charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

There has been no word on the other suspect involved in this incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Las Vegas Boulevard#Chevrolet#Silverado Ranch Boulevard#The Aliante Casino#Lvmpd
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas valley sees uptick in vehicle crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A string of crashes over the weekend, throughout the valley has many locals concerned about their safety on las vegas roadways. On Friday, Sept. 23, a morning crash left one person on life support, metro police said. That particular crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Both drivers die in Las Vegas Boulevard crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly two-vehicle crash. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, according to NSP. It happened at 4:04 p.m. on Friday along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane. According to a tweet from NSP, the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy