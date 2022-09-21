Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Water Department Addresses Water Discoloration
Cookeville Water Department customers experiencing discolored water Monday do not have reason for concern. Water Department Director Barry Turner said the discoloration occurred after a water main break on Sunday. “That sort of caused some reverse flow on one of the lines and increased velocity by having one of the...
newstalk941.com
Pickett Approves Bid For Additional Ambulance
Pickett County approved a bid to purchase a new ambulance at some $271,000. County Executive Stephen Bilbrey said the county currently has four ambulances in good condition. However, with an estimated 18-month lead time the county wanted to plan ahead. “You know since it’s going to take so long to...
newstalk941.com
Pickett Working On Feasibility Study Grant For Boat Launch Site
The Bill Dance Signature Lakes program will require a feasibility study before taking the next steps at Dale Hollow Lake. Some $15 million will be invested in fish stocking, habitat, and fisheries management as well as improved access for fishing and boating. Pickett County Executive Stephen Bilbrey said the county is working with the Appalachian Regional Commission to apply for a $100,000 feasibility study grant.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Continuing Work With State To Answer Sewer Overflow Issues
A special-called meeting scheduled as a result of a Thursday Sparta Board of Aldermen work session regarding sewer violations. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said TDEC placed the city on notice in 2019 regarding the overflow issues. Hennessee said the meeting will continue efforts to fulfill a consent order that requires corrective action.
newstalk941.com
This Week Special Called Sparta Meeting, Putnam School Board Meets
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Cookeville Planning Commission meets Monday night. Commissioners will consider several residential developments for study or action. Business begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Putnam County School Board will receive an update on ongoing capital projects such as the Upperman High School addition and...
newstalk941.com
Senior Centers Seeing Membership Return To Pre-COVID Levels
September is National Senior Center Month. Center’s across the Upper Cumberland are celebrating and seeing participation reach normal levels after COVID. Clay County Director Sandra Wix said its membership has increased slightly with several new senior residents moving in. ‘We have been doing great,” Wix said. “We have continued...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Veterans Barber Shop Moving To Baxter
Veterans Barber Shop in Cookeville is heading to Baxter. Owner Jonathan Williams said after renting the Veterans Drive location for some 16 years, he has found a place to buy. “I think this is going to be a good move for a number of reasons,” Williams said. “I already have a large number of customers from Baxter and surrounding areas, but also, there are no barber shops currently here in Baxter. There are a couple of hair saloons but no barber shops, so I will be the first and only in town until somebody else shows up.”
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: White Co Gets A Huge Region Win Over Green Hill
Monterey leads over TN heat 38-13 Friday night; DeKalb Co routs Cannon Co 55-7. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Monterey Football Coach Scott Hughes joins us live to break down their 28-13 win over Tennessee Heat, and how Mason Bowman’s 4 touchdowns contributed. White County Coach Mark Frasier discusses how big of a win going 21-20 over Green Hill was for their program. Dekalb County Football Coach Steve Trapp and players also join live to break down their impressive 55-7 victory over Cannon County Friday night. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for the second time in one month
Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.
Driver killed after striking semi-truck in Smith County
One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Smith County Saturday afternoon.
wjle.com
Former County Landfill Employee Charged with Theft and Debit Card Fraud
A DeKalb County Landfill employee has been terminated and charged with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card for allegedly using a county government fuel card for personal use. The theft allegedly occurred multiple times from June 21, 2021 to September 11, 2022 totaling almost $3,000. 54-year-old Mark Randall...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Schools Proud Of Student For Reporting Potential Threat
A note with threatening language found under a seat at Upperman High School Thursday deemed a non-event after an internal investigation. Putnam Schools Communication Supervisor Hannah Davis said once found, it was immediately brought to a teacher and reported to the administration and the school’s school resource officer. “The...
61-Year-Old Timothy Burton Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carthage (Carthage, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that Timothy Burton, 61, of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Reports her Bank Account and Savings Account were Drained
MURFREESBORO, TN – Imagine logging onto your bank account, only to realize that someone stole all of your hard earned dollars. That is exactly what happened to a Murfreesboro woman earlier this month. The local resident fell victim to a theft that drained her bank account and savings account.
WTVC
3 injured in multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — 3 people were injured in a multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday, THP says. The driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson MC was making a left turn from State Route 30 onto Highway 127 when he pulled into the path of a 2001 Mack dump-truck, THP says.
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
newstalk941.com
TTU Nursing Enrollment Back To Normal For Fall Semester
Tennessee Tech nursing student enrollment holding steady this fall semester after recent low enrollment. School of Nursing Director Barbara Jared said Tennessee Tech’s School of Nursing typically sees about 600 undergraduate students. At the graduate level, the average is about 140 students. Jared said she believes the drop in enrollment numbers was influenced by the pandemic.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet The Exceptional Bean’s Mary Grace Winscott
Mary Grace talks about theatre in her life & what the Exceptional Bean is about. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore sits down with Mary Grace Winscott, assistant manager of the Exceptional Bean in Cookeville. Mary Grace talks about her family moving to Tennessee and being around animals for most of her life, what the Exceptional Bean is and how it came to fruition, and what it’s like working at the Exceptional Bean and what the customer experience is.
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
