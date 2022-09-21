ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’

By Steve Gazibara
 4 days ago
John Russell/WireImage via Getty Images

Taking it WAY back…

Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced.

Back in 2003, at just 19 years old on the very first season, Miranda Lambert stunned the audience with a performance of an original she co-wrote with her dad.

Titled “Greyhound Bound For Nowhere,” it was a song about someone having an affair with a married person. In the introduction, Miranda says people don’t take her seriously since she hasn’t “been through a whole lot of tough times” throughout her life. However, her parents jobs as private investigators had exposed her to other people’s hard times.

And while Miranda has definitely had her fair share of tough times since then, her performance was no less convincing at the time.

Miranda ultimately didn’t win the show (a travesty, I know), but she did walk away with a record deal, and the rest was history.

Miranda Lambert Performs “Texas (When I Die)” on Nashville Star

Miranda Lambert & George Strait Perform Together

Two of Texas’ finest.

Back in 2014, George Strait performed the final show of his touring career at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a crowd of over 104,000 people. To this day, it’s the largest single-show stadium attendance on American soil.

George also recorded an album featuring performances from that show, and it featured a number of famous friends. Titled The Cowboy Rides Away Tour: Live from AT&T Stadium, it featured duets with Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and more.

And it also featured fellow Texan Miranda Lambert.

Singing “How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls” and one of my all-time favorites, “Run,” Miranda’s performance was one of the highlights of the show.

She intro’d the performance with a heartfelt little story about touring with George all the way back in 2006, and how she got into a fight with her dad after getting her first tattoo. George, being the sweetheart that he is, got a bunch of fake tattoos for the crew to smooth everything over with dad.

And the rest was history.

So without further ado, the great George Strait, and the always impressive Miranda Lambert, singing “How ‘Bout The Cowgirls” and George’s 2001 hit, “Run.”

