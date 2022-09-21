TVLine Items: HBO Eyes Scanners Series, Ziwe Return Date and More

This news might make your head explode: HBO is developing a Scanners TV series based on the David Cronenberg movie , per The Hollywood Reporter .

Cronenberg will executive-produce the project, which is set in “the mind-bending world” of the 1981 film. The potential series follows “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.”

William Bridges ( Black Mirror, Stranger Things ) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Yann Demange ( Lovecraft Country, Top Boy ) attached to direct and exec-produce.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ziwe Season 2 will return with six new episodes, beginning Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11/10c on Showtime. Upcoming guests include Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady.

* For All Mankind Season 4 has added Tyner Rushing ( Under the Banner of Heaven, The Terminal List ) in the series-regular role of Samantha, a space worker on the Mars colony, our sister site Deadline reports.

* David Alan Grier ( The Carmichael Show ) has joined ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration as Cogsworth, per Variety .

* Logan Lerman ( Hunters ) will star opposite Joey King in the Hulu limited series We Were the Lucky Ones , based on Georgia Hunter’s bestseller about a Jewish family who is determined to survive and reunite after being separated at the start of WWII, per Deadline .

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?