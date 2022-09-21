Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
WSYX ABC6
Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
WSYX ABC6
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams talks shop ahead of Big Ten opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has already scored two touchdowns in tonight's game against Wisconsin. Ahead of the game, Williams talked with The Football Fever's Clay Hall.
WSYX ABC6
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WSYX ABC6
Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Coffee Festival brews up a good time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Coffee Festival serves up more than just delicious roasts and treats, friendships and business partnerships have been formed over the two-day event. Jennifer Yang and Jenn Choa have both attended the festival in the past, but this year was special as it marked...
WSYX ABC6
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
WSYX ABC6
Armed dad not charged after responding to active shooter at Licking Valley High School
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — The superintendent of Licking Valley Schools said a recent hoax of an active shooter could have ended in real tragedy due to at least one parent showing up armed to campus. "How that didn't turn out tragic," Superintendent Scott Beery remarked to ABC6 On Your...
WSYX ABC6
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin tonight in the Big Ten opener. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State Football coverage click here.
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Harry Miller grateful to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's no longer the roar of the crowd that drives former Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller. Instead, it's the emails, messages, and people he meets on campus that now help keep him motivated. "Very grateful to have people reach out to me and ask for...
