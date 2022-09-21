ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Columbus Police
WSYX ABC6

Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSYX ABC6

Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Coffee Festival brews up a good time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Coffee Festival serves up more than just delicious roasts and treats, friendships and business partnerships have been formed over the two-day event. Jennifer Yang and Jenn Choa have both attended the festival in the past, but this year was special as it marked...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye Harry Miller grateful to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's no longer the roar of the crowd that drives former Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller. Instead, it's the emails, messages, and people he meets on campus that now help keep him motivated. "Very grateful to have people reach out to me and ask for...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy