Treat of the Day: Over 4,000 Aggies got their Aggie Rings Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world. Whoop!. A tradition dating back to 1889, the Aggie Ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network and is earned after the attainment of 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reaching predetermined graduate coursework milestones. Aggie Ring Day, in its present form, began in 2000 and is one the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student.
Aggies Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
Aggie offense will have to replace Smith’s production
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he was proud of how hard his team competed, but he’s not happy with how they played at times. The Aggies continue to struggle offensively. Through the first four games...
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 9 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Ainias Smith suffers potential season-ending injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a leg injury during the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas that could leave him out for the duration of the season. According to multiple reports, Smith fractured his lower right leg and he may need to have...
Johnson Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning. This is the first SEC weekly honor of his career. Johnson led the Aggie defense with 13 tackles in the 23-21 win over...
Strong Field Awaits Aggies at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team will take on a strong field at the SEC Match Play Preview Sunday through Tuesday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club. In the tournament’s unique format, all 14 SEC schools will compete in 54...
Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC...
College Station opens up district play with win over Leander
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander 38-10 on Friday night in their District 11-5A Division I opener at Cougar Field. Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on a dominant night on the ground for the College Station. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a couple of rushing touchdowns, Anthony Trevino scored the Cougar’s first touchdown before exiting the game with an injury, and Wilson Stapp also added a score on the ground. Quarterback Arrington Maiden almost scored on an 82-yard run before being brought down at the one-yard line. Maiden had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tisdell Jr. in the third quarter.
Aggies Edged by Tennessee on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (10-4, 2-1 SEC) was unable to overcome the Tennessee Lady Vols (8-7, 2-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, falling in three sets (24-26, 17-25, 24-26). Leading the way offensively for A&M was Caroline Meuth, who turned in her 10th double-digit kill...
Aggie Game Recap: Arkansas
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas a&m has now beat Arkansas 10 out of 11 times at the Southwest Classic. while they still have a lot to figure out Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows his team has have heart, character and grit and they proved it in Arlington escaping the 10th ranked Razorbacks 23-21. “There is heart and character in these guys and there is want-to and there’s competitiveness and talent and they can make plays,” said FIsher. “We just have to learn to be consistent.”
No. 2 Burton outlasts Falls City in district opener
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers improved to 4-0 with a 13-12 victory over the Falls City Beavers. The Panthers’ victory came as a bit of payback after Falls City eliminated them from the playoffs last season in the Regionals. Both teams started off slow offensively, but a...
Madisonville falls to Livingston, still searching for first home win
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Despite taking a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, the 10th ranked Madisonville Mustangs could not overcome Livingston Friday night, falling 21-9. The Mustangs grabbed momentum early thanks to a Jakeithon Owens interception cutting Livingston’s first drive short. The Mustangs settled for the field goal from Alexander Torres. Livingston responded with 21 straight points and a fourth quarter touchdown from Madisonville was not enough.
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
Buffalo stampedes past Normangee 46-0
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison got a pair of first quarter touchdowns from Xander Cheek and rolled to a 46-0 win over Normangee Friday night at Panther Stadium. Up 12-0 in the second quarter Buffalo quarterback Cole Davis threw a screen pass to Craig Shannon on 3rd and 21. He winds up taking it to the end zone for a 32 yard touchdown reception to make it 19-0.
Somerville defeats Yorktown at home
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Yeguas defeated the Yorktown Wildcats at home on Sept. 23. in a district game. The wildcats started out strong. Early in the first, Quarterback Dalton Eckhardt finds Aiden Nunez for a touchdown. Wildcats lead 7-0. Yorktown strikes again when Aiden Nunez finds the end zone...
Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High School students as they kick off the theater season this week. Students and directors are debuting “Airness” Thursday at the Viking Theatre at 7 p.m. Co-director Forrest Gamble said the show is about a group of performers...
Flip your flapjack to perfection on Nat’l Pancake Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! What better way to celebrate than by firing up the griddle and making some mouth-watering flapjacks!. The owner of Hullabaloo Diner, Richard Risbon, joined The Three to teach Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten how to make the perfect pancake!
Texas history comes alive with Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time this weekend and get a taste of Texas history at the 17th annual Boonville Days. Maria Lazo and Garret Leopold from Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the heritage festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“Cooling College Station” city leaders considering five-year urban heat mitigation plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The city of College Station is furthering its efforts to diminish and mitigate the impacts of heat islands throughout the city. College Station staff gave a presentation to city leaders during Thursday night’s council meeting. The plan “Cooling College Station” is a five-year comprehensive plan...
