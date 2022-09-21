Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut
Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, of Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Jay was born in Plymouth on Feb. 19, 1951, the son of the late David and Lucille Meredith Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake.
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
abc57.com
2022 Best. Wednesday. Ever. takes place on South Bend's west side September 28
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 2022 Best. Wednesday Ever. will take place on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on South Bend's west side. The event is part of the city's Best. Week. Ever. celebration running throughout the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., a number of activities, including inflatables, vendors,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Donald E. Gradeless
COLUMBIA CITY – Dr. Donald E. Gradeless, 73, of Winona Lake, died peacefully at 8:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where he was a resident since Friday. Born on April 17, 1949, at Murphy Medical Center, Warsaw, he was a son of Harmon...
abc57.com
City announces street closures for South Bend's Best. Week. Ever.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of streets will be closed throughout South Bend during the city's annual Best. Week. Ever. celebration. On Sunday, Wall Street will be closed between Greenlawn Avenue and E. Zoo Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Rebel Art Fest. On Tuesday, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. Claude was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae Green Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, Claude hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After his birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958 where they resided until their deaths.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — According to a release from the U.S Department of Labor, an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined $42K after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions. The release says the U.S. Department of Labor’s...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.26.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5 p.m. Friday - James Andrew Bumbaugh, 30, of 622 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw, arrested for a drug court violation. No bond listed. • 7:23 p.m. Friday - Robert Anthony Flowers Jr., 42, of 401...
95.3 MNC
Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend
A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
buildingindiana.com
Mortgage Company Announces New HQ
Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
WANE-TV
Pioneer Festival takes families back in time
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds. This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family. New to the festival is Timberwork’s...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne International Airport shows off new terminal gates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with Fort Wayne International Airport officially opened one renovated terminal gate and two brand new terminal gates Friday morning. The new gates are part of a major expansion of the airport’s West Terminal. The terminal expansion features additional restrooms, a Mother’s Room, glass jet...
Comments / 0