ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool 'failed in attempt to sign Jude Bellingham nearly a decade ago' and could now 'have to pay a British record £131m' for the Borussia Dortmund star... with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea also competing for the midfielder

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool could have to fork out a British record £131million if they are to sign long-term target Jude Bellingham - having previously attempted to sign him as a youngster ten years ago.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most in demand players in world football with Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid also keen on the 19-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan of Bellingham, though signing him this past summer was never a realistic opportunity with the Bundesliga side already losing Erling Haaland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3da3cM_0i51duMs00
Borussia Dortmund could be severely tested in their resolve to keep Jude Bellingham with Liverpool set to be among the strongest suitors for the England international
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwZQf_0i51duMs00

The Athletic have reported that the 'landscape will be different next summer' and that Dortmund could be 'severely tested' with just two years left on Bellingham's contract.

It's added though that Dortmund have not resigned themselves to losing the player and intend to offer him improved terms in the hopes he will sign a contract extension.

Out of the clubs interested, it's said that Liverpool's spans back the longest, with Bellingham spending two days at their Kirkby academy when he was playing with Birmingham City's Under 11's.

Liverpool made a pitch to sign Bellingham though his family opted to keep him based in Birmingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw8bQ_0i51duMs00
Liverpool's interest in Bellingham goes back a decade but the player's family decided it would be better to keep at Birmingham City before he later joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RaVW_0i51duMs00
Jurgen Klopp would be keen to add Bellingham to the likes of Jordan Henderson in Liverpool's midfield which needs freshening up

The Reds have since kept tabs on the 19-year-old throughout his time in Birmingham, before his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Dortmund could be set to rake in from selling Bellingham, who unlike Haaland, did not have a release clause on his contract.

Haaland joined Man City for what now appears to be a bargain at £51m, though a move for Bellingham could break the club's £100m British record for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Manchester United could also be strongly interested in Bellingham, given they tried to sign him before he joined Dortmund.

The Bellingham family visited United before signing a deal with the Bundesliga side.

The Athletic report that United watched Bellingham play '46 times' at various levels since the age of 12, and the message that kept coming back was that he was a player 'to be signed immediately'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Obd3s_0i51duMs00
Manchester United tried to sign Bellingham when he was 15 and also in 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the midfielder opted to follow Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVqzg_0i51duMs00
Bellingham is a regular starter for his club and could be a starter for England at the World Cup

United tried to sign Bellingham when he was 15, but similar to Liverpool's approach, the player had a loyalty to Birmingham.

Despite United's approach in 2020, in which Sir Alex Ferguson met up with the family, it's said Bellingham saw Dortmund as the 'perfect stepping stone' to follow in the path of Jadon Sancho - who now plays for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Chelsea might be interested in a push for Bellingham, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante now in their 30s.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have less need for the player due to their wide array of talent in the midfield position, but would have the funds to buy the England international.

Bellingham has been in excellent form for Dortmund across his ten appearances in all competitions this season, particularly impressing in the Champions League where he has scored in their 3-0 victory over FC Copenhagen and their 2-1 defeat to Man City.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Even the players have had enough': Furious England fans turn on Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions slump to defeat to Italy with just one match before they head to Qatar for the World Cup

England fans have not held back in their criticism of Gareth Southgate after Friday's 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are now winless in their last five games, their longest drought in eight years. It comes at a bad time for Southgate, with England set to play...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez refusing to take risks with his fitness as he admits he 'avoids cola and bread' out of fear of missing out on the World Cup for Argentina through injury

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is not taking any risks with his fitness ahead of going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The shot-stopper is expected to start for Argentina in their tournament opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and is currently with the national team for their friendly match against Honduras.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Gonzalo Higuain claims soccer players do NOT get 'an easy life,' saying he's lived 'unnaturally for 15 years'... as he admits he's 'had to bow my head in the face of insults and disrespect'

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has opened up on his uneasy life as a soccer player, saying he's lived 'unnaturally' for more than a decade. The 34-year-old, who is known for his goalscoring exploits at Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus and his country Argentina, is now leading the line for Inter Miami in the MLS.
MLS
Daily Mail

Harry Kane admits Erling Haaland has had an 'incredible' start to the season after his rival netted 11 goals in his first seven games... but the Tottenham striker says he will 'focus on myself' as he looks to outshine the Man City star

Harry Kane has hailed the 'incredible' impact Erling Haaland has made on Manchester City since joining them in the summer. The Norwegian has been a key part of their performances so far this term, scoring 14 goals in 10 competitive appearances - and leads the Premier League golden boot race with 11 goals in seven City matches, including hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The FA are set to meet with England players' families at Wembley to brief them on safety and culture in Qatar ahead of World Cup to avoid causing offence to locals... with loved ones to decide if they should travel

The families of England footballers will meet at Wembley tomorrow for a briefing with the Football Association ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. The meeting will likely influence the decisions of a number of family members as to whether or not they should make the trip to the Islamic country for the tournament in November.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#British#Real Madrid#Athletic#Kirkby Academy#Reds
Daily Mail

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!

Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS
Daily Mail

'It's my job to take that pressure': Gareth Southgate shoulders blame as England are booed off after dismal defeat to Italy... as he insists the team must stick together and the performance was a 'step in the RIGHT direction'

Gareth Southgate vowed to shoulder the blame for England's worrying slump after the manager was booed by his own supporters in Italy on Friday night. England were consigned to Nations League relegation as a result of this loss in Milan, their third loss in five matches. But even more worryingly...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Scotland manager Steve Clarke urges John McGinn to go on and become a centurion... as he hails the Aston Villa midfielder ahead of his 50th appearance for his country

Steve Clarke has challenged John McGinn to become a Scotland centurion with the ‘bubbly’ Aston Villa midfielder set to earn his 50th cap tonight. The 27-year-old will again skipper Clarke’s side in the absence of the injured Andy Robertson in their Nations League match at home to the Republic of Ireland.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer reveals he shed tears after realising his Wimbledon dream was over... as the Swiss legend recalls the exact moment he knew his hugely successful career was finished

Roger Federer has revealed how he wept when the searing realisation hit him that he was never going to win Wimbledon again. The moment came not this summer, but as far back as the lead-in to the Championships in 2021. The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Man United defender Diogo Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League with Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes also on the scoresheet... before Liverpool's Diogo Jota rounds off the scoring

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A-Group 2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'We are not there to make the numbers up': Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey insists Wales can produce one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history by WINNING the tournament

Wales can deliver one of the greatest shocks in football history by winning the World Cup, insists veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Rob Page has led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 and only the second in their history. They will face England in the group stage in Qatar, as well as USA and Iran.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is spotted at Milan Fashion Week after being left out of Belgium's squad as the Inter striker poses for the cameras in a quirky silver shirt before taking front-row seats for the Versace show

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rocked up to Milan Fashion Week in style on Friday after being left out of Belgium's latest Nations League squad. The Belgian international, who signed for Serie A giants Inter on loan, just one year after leaving them for Chelsea in a whopping £97.5million deal - has found other ways to entertain himself after missing out on international duty.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'plans stunning £103m DOUBLE RAID on Juventus for both Dusan Vlahovic and youngster Fabio Miretti'... as the Gunners boss 'reignites his interest in the Serbian striker' after January rejection

Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning a raid on Italian giants Juventus for two of their most prized players, in a double deal worth around £103million (€115m). The Spanish manager is thought to be interested in a move for both Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti, in a surely bank-busting move that would see Arsenal pick up two of Italian football's brightest young stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher not giving up on his England World Cup dream just yet after being dropped to the Under 21s... as he reveals he had a chat with Gareth Southgate about what is needed to get back into the team

Conor Gallagher has not given up hope of forcing a way into England's World Cup squad after talks with Gareth Southgate. The four-cap midfielder was demoted to the Under 21s this month but played a starring role during their victory in Italy on Thursday night. Southgate picked the likes of...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong and Joan Laporta 'AGREE to discuss a salary adjustment at end of the season as he looks set to get his wish and stay' - all but ending Manchester United's pursuit

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong will reportedly sit down with the club's president Joan Laporta to discuss a salary adjustment - a move which would put an end to Manchester United's pursuit of the midfielder. De Jong had signed an extremely lucrative deal under the previous presidency when Josep Maria Bartomeu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are prepared to offer £30MILLION for Fulham teenager Luke Harris' after the 17-year-old midfielder grabbed a hat-trick against the Blues at youth level - as Todd Boehly plots a January swoop on west London rivals

Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Fulham teenager Luke Harris in January and are prepared to offer a blockbuster deal worth up to £30million, according to reports. The 17-year-old starlet, who is in the Wales squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Poland on Saturday, has riveted Todd Boehly's gaze after scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea at youth level earlier this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

615K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy