Peoria police seek assistance in locating endangered male

Peoria Police seek the public’s help in locating, Dylan Schalow, a 20-year-old male.

He is described as a white male, 5’4”, 120lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with “UCG” displayed on the front, black basketball shorts and black shoes.

Schalow was last observed on Sept. 20, 2022, at 11 p.m. near the area of 114th and Olive avenues.

Schalow had made suicidal statements before he left his residence, according to family, and they are concerned for his safety.



Schalow is believed to be driving a white 1999 Dodge Dakota bearing Arizona license plate AZ LIC: 6HA3HF.

Officers have been actively looking for Schalow, but have not been able to locate him.

He does have a cell phone with him but is not responding.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police at 623-773-8311.