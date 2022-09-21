Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut
Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, of Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Jay was born in Plymouth on Feb. 19, 1951, the son of the late David and Lucille Meredith Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake.
Times-Union Newspaper
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. Claude was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae Green Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, Claude hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After his birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958 where they resided until their deaths.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Donald E. Gradeless
COLUMBIA CITY – Dr. Donald E. Gradeless, 73, of Winona Lake, died peacefully at 8:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where he was a resident since Friday. Born on April 17, 1949, at Murphy Medical Center, Warsaw, he was a son of Harmon...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.27.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:10 p.m. Sunday - Jerry Martan Hall, 45, of 1219 Bibler Ave., Winona Lake, arrested for felony probation violation. Bond: $5,250. • 3:33 a.m. Monday - Steffan Allan San Filippo, 52, of 602 S. Union St.,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries
A Claypool woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital after a one-vehicle accident Monday morning. According to information from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon K. Sterling, 30, Claypool, was reaching for an item in her 2012 Fiat 500 and the car left the road and hit a utility pole, then rolled into a field on the northeast corner of Ind. 25 and CR 200S. Sterling had to be extricated from her vehicle by Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Boys, Girls Make Saturday Shutouts Extra Special
WARSAW – The Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC) was brimming with energy for what turned out to be an extra special boys’/girls’ varsity soccer doubleheader from 10 a.m. Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The Wawasee Warriors’ sides were on hand accompanied by fan bases who were strong in numbers to further enhance the energy and excitement for each game.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Announces 2022 Inductees For Lancer Hall Of Fame
WINONA LAKE - The Grace College athletic department is pleased to announce the four newest members of the Lancer Hall of Fame. The 2022 induction class will include: Don Cramer, Gary Grove, Leon Brenneman and Jocelyn DeLange (Evans). The group will be the 16th class in Grace’s Hall of Fame. They will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame breakfast on Saturday at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Have Takeaways From Loss Despite Giveaways
WARSAW – The Mishawaka Cavemen left Fisher Field last night with their first Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) win in their third fray against the Warsaw Tigers, 43-19, since joining the league in 2020. The difference in total offensive yardage between the two squads wasn’t significant. Mishawaka outgained Warsaw 293-240,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/23 & 9/24
Tippecanoe Valley remains undefeated this season after a 60-6 victory over Whitko Friday. The Vikings are now 6-0, 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. Whitko falls to 0-6, 0-5 in the TRC. The Vikings totaled 447 yards of offense on 24 plays, 389 of those yards coming on the ground....
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Can’t Catch Northridge Once Raiders Start Rolling
MIDDLEBURY — Wawasee had the opportunity for the first offensive series Friday, Sept. 23 in Northern Lakes Conference football at Interra Field. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and marched all the way deep into Northridge territory before settling for a 32-yard field goal by senior Tim Block and a 3-0 lead 11:54 of the first quarter.
Times-Union Newspaper
Triton Defeats Pioneer For First Time Ever In 35-12 Win
The Triton Trojan faithful were treated to a sight that had never been seen in school history at Trojan Field Friday night, as Triton defeated Pioneer 35-12 for the team’s first ever victory over the Panthers. The game was a defensive battle in the first half before the ground-and-pound offense of the Trojans eventually wore the visitors out.
