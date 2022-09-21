ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New bore beetle emerges in Chicago suburbs, Peoria Public works ready but not concerned

PEORIA (25 News Now) - After years of fearing the Emerald Ash bore beetle, there’s another creature ready to bug local trees. The Two-Striped Chestnut bore beetle prefers white oak trees. It’s been spotted in the Chicago suburbs, in Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Northbrook for instance. Peoria Public Works said they are aware of the threat in neighboring states as well.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

A new type of modular housing equipped for global warming is being built in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE - A Chillicothe entrepreneur is building affordable housing for the age of global warming. Timothy Tobin, owner of Eagle Companies, has designed a super-efficient steel house that can be dropped on a semi and shipped anywhere. Units are priced at $110,000 for a one-bedroom, and can be combined and stacked to create a larger living space or multi-family housing. Equipped with high-tech construction materials and efficient appliances, the units use very little energy. The addition of solar panels, a $20,000 option, can take inhabitants off the grid.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
walls102.com

Ottawa agrees to sell homeless shelter property to Illinois Valley PADS

OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa and the Illinois Valley PADS have reached an agreement to construct a new facility where the existing homeless shelter is. Illinois Valley PADS agreed to purchase the property, 1120 Canal Street, from the city for $100, with the exception that they must begin construction within three years.
OTTAWA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria fire engine stolen while responding to crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - More details are expected to be released after a Peoria fire engine was stolen while responding to a crash early Saturday morning. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirms to 25 News that the incident happened around 6 AM Saturday on Moss Avenue. Sollberger adds that...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bartonville pigs ready for their forever farm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm. The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. PCAPS staff said...
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homestore flooded after water main break

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville in Peoria is redirecting customers to its East Peoria location after a water main break flooded the building, according to an employee of the store. At this time, WMBD is working to learn more information about the incident. This...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand

PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids

A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil Order issued in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

Connect Transit celebrates new infrastructures for bus systems

BLOOMINGTON – Innovation is growing within public transportation for people who are regulars to bus riding locally. Connect Transit is adding a new component to the buses issuing a new electric bus and charging infrastructure. This event will take place on September 27, at 10 a.m., to honor those who supported the community and Connect Transit.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts from street

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rainbow hearts from an LGBTQ Pridefest are stirring controversy in downtown Bloomington. Last month, The Bistro, hosted its annual downtown Pridefest with around 6-7,000 attendees from all over Central Illinois. To add to the event, Bistro owner, Jan Lancaster drew rainbow hearts on Main Street to spruce up the block.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Western Avenue patching begins Sept. 26

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Work to patch pavement will reduce Western Avenue in Peoria to one land in each direction through the end of October, between Moss Avenue and Martin Street. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes would be...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Karly and Shayla Blood Drive for Cancer enters fourth year

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After battling with cancer, two young girls came together to host a blood drive so other patients will have easier access to lifesaving blood. Karly Rathbun and Shayla Schielein, both 13, were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when they were eight years old. During their battle they had to undergo many blood transfusions, with the wait for blood sometimes taking hours. The girls didn’t want other patients to have to wait like they did, so four years ago they decided to start a blood drive to help. Held Saturday at the Fondulac District Library, Schielein said she was excited to meet help young patients.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

STI cases up locally, following nationwide trend

(25 News Now) - Case numbers are up nationally for sexually transmitted infections, and the numbers in Central Illinois are following suit. Doctors say the rise can be attributed, at least partially, to the COVID-19 pandemic, when resources for treating and testing for STI’s were harder to come by. New preliminary CDC data says there were 2.5 million cases of the most prevalent STI’s nationwide in 2021.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Board of Education votes on new teacher contracts Monday evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Teachers in Peoria will soon have a new contract following tonight’s school board vote. Dozens of hours have been spent, as the Peoria Federation of Teachers, strategized over their new contracts for this school year. Now after several back and forths and talks of...
PEORIA, IL

