EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After battling with cancer, two young girls came together to host a blood drive so other patients will have easier access to lifesaving blood. Karly Rathbun and Shayla Schielein, both 13, were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when they were eight years old. During their battle they had to undergo many blood transfusions, with the wait for blood sometimes taking hours. The girls didn’t want other patients to have to wait like they did, so four years ago they decided to start a blood drive to help. Held Saturday at the Fondulac District Library, Schielein said she was excited to meet help young patients.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO