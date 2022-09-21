Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut
Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, of Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Jay was born in Plymouth on Feb. 19, 1951, the son of the late David and Lucille Meredith Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.26.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5 p.m. Friday - James Andrew Bumbaugh, 30, of 622 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw, arrested for a drug court violation. No bond listed. • 7:23 p.m. Friday - Robert Anthony Flowers Jr., 42, of 401...
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
Times-Union Newspaper
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. Claude was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae Green Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, Claude hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After his birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958 where they resided until their deaths.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries
A Claypool woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital after a one-vehicle accident Monday morning. According to information from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon K. Sterling, 30, Claypool, was reaching for an item in her 2012 Fiat 500 and the car left the road and hit a utility pole, then rolled into a field on the northeast corner of Ind. 25 and CR 200S. Sterling had to be extricated from her vehicle by Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Have Takeaways From Loss Despite Giveaways
WARSAW – The Mishawaka Cavemen left Fisher Field last night with their first Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) win in their third fray against the Warsaw Tigers, 43-19, since joining the league in 2020. The difference in total offensive yardage between the two squads wasn’t significant. Mishawaka outgained Warsaw 293-240,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Julie Mishler Invited to USA Swimming National Select Camp
FISHERS – Milford-native Julie Mishler was selected to participate in USA Swimming’s National Select Camp, which takes place October 6-9 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The elite training camp features 51 of the nation’s fastest emerging female swimmers. “We are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Boys, Girls Make Saturday Shutouts Extra Special
WARSAW – The Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC) was brimming with energy for what turned out to be an extra special boys’/girls’ varsity soccer doubleheader from 10 a.m. Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The Wawasee Warriors’ sides were on hand accompanied by fan bases who were strong in numbers to further enhance the energy and excitement for each game.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/22
Both Warsaw and Wawasee competed at the NLC Tennis Championships at NorthWood Wednesday and Thursday. Both schools were able to send players into the semifinal round. Wawasee’s No. 1 singles player Joey Harper won his opening match 6-1, 6-3 before falling in the semifinals. Warsaw’s No. 2 and No. 2 singles players Ted Grandon and Keller Bailey also made the semifinals before dropping their matches to opponents from Northridge.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Announces 2022 Inductees For Lancer Hall Of Fame
WINONA LAKE - The Grace College athletic department is pleased to announce the four newest members of the Lancer Hall of Fame. The 2022 induction class will include: Don Cramer, Gary Grove, Leon Brenneman and Jocelyn DeLange (Evans). The group will be the 16th class in Grace’s Hall of Fame. They will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame breakfast on Saturday at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Can’t Catch Northridge Once Raiders Start Rolling
MIDDLEBURY — Wawasee had the opportunity for the first offensive series Friday, Sept. 23 in Northern Lakes Conference football at Interra Field. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and marched all the way deep into Northridge territory before settling for a 32-yard field goal by senior Tim Block and a 3-0 lead 11:54 of the first quarter.
Comments / 0