A Claypool woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital after a one-vehicle accident Monday morning. According to information from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon K. Sterling, 30, Claypool, was reaching for an item in her 2012 Fiat 500 and the car left the road and hit a utility pole, then rolled into a field on the northeast corner of Ind. 25 and CR 200S. Sterling had to be extricated from her vehicle by Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters.

CLAYPOOL, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO