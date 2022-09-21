ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU moves a cornerback to safety with a starter unavailable against New Mexico

LSU sophomore safety Major Burns and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari did not play Saturday night against New Mexico. They both wore sweats on the sideline. The reason for Burns’ absence wasn’t known. Burns, who coach Brian Kelly praises for his communication, had made 16 tackles with two pass deflections in the first three games.
LSU vs. New Mexico: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 10 7 14 7 — 38 First quarter. LSU: Armoni Goodwin 5 run at 9:52 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive with excellent field position at the Tigers' 43 after a 25-yard New Mexico punt. Jayden Daniels 13 pass to Malik Nabers to the New Mexico 32. Daniels 10 pass to Josh Williams to the 17. TIGERS 7, LOBOS 0.
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
Lafayette Christian can't regain momentum against Ruston en route to falling 35-20

Entering Week 4 of the high school football season, Lafayette Christian football coach Trev Faulk is still waiting to see his Knights play well for a full 48 minutes. And through the first 22 minutes of the first half against Ruston on Friday, it appeared the Knights were on their way to accomplishing that feat as they building a two-touchdown lead.
Stars of the Night for Week 4 in area high school football

It wasn’t so much about the raw numbers the Rebels’ quarterback posted, but being virtually error-free at Notre Dame while throwing for 310 yards and four scores isn’t easy. Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre. The Panthers’ running back had a night he won’t soon forget, exploding for 317 yards...
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville

The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl

A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl. According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime

A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High

Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

