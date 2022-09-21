Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU moves a cornerback to safety with a starter unavailable against New Mexico
LSU sophomore safety Major Burns and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari did not play Saturday night against New Mexico. They both wore sweats on the sideline. The reason for Burns’ absence wasn’t known. Burns, who coach Brian Kelly praises for his communication, had made 16 tackles with two pass deflections in the first three games.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly wanted to get Jack Bech more involved. Kelly kept his word, and Bech delivered
Before LSU headed into Saturday's game against New Mexico in Tiger Stadium, Brian Kelly said he intended to get sophomore receiver Jack Bech more involved. Kelly and Bech both delivered. In the first half of the Tigers' 38-0 win against the Lobos, Bech had already been targeted twice as many...
theadvocate.com
LSU vs. New Mexico: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 10 7 14 7 — 38 First quarter. LSU: Armoni Goodwin 5 run at 9:52 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive with excellent field position at the Tigers' 43 after a 25-yard New Mexico punt. Jayden Daniels 13 pass to Malik Nabers to the New Mexico 32. Daniels 10 pass to Josh Williams to the 17. TIGERS 7, LOBOS 0.
LSU legend Skip Bertman gives his thoughts on new head football coach Brian Kelly & direction of the Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first time Brian Kelly’s Tigers were big favorites they handled their business and dominated the underdog Southern Jaguars. Can they do it again against the Lobos of New Mexico?. LSU legend Skip Bertman, who knows all about being expected to “win big” all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: As a new season nears, Kim Mulkey goes from selling to building at LSU
Kim Mulkey spent the offseason working hard to promote her women’s basketball program. Recruiting. Speaking engagements. Asking folks as she was being wheeled into a medical procedure whether they had bought their women’s basketball tickets. Yes. Really. “I’m going to get my colonoscopy and I’m going down the...
theadvocate.com
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.
Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
theadvocate.com
How Woodlawn and LSU pledge Rickie Collins rallied from 20 points down vs. E.D. White
Woodlawn trailed by 20 points and was mired in turnovers late in the first half. But with quarterback Rickie Collins, many good things are possible. The LSU commitment and his Panther teammates proved that by rallying and then holding on for a 29-26 victory over the E.D. White on Friday night at at Woodlawn.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child. LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings delivers knockout punches early, late in historic road win over Notre Dame
CROWLEY — For the Teurlings Catholic Rebels, it was the kind of joy they haven’t experienced in 26 years. For senior wide receiver Hayden Vice it will go down as a hard-to-top thrilling high school moment. With his Rebels backed up to their 1 in the final minute...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Christian can't regain momentum against Ruston en route to falling 35-20
Entering Week 4 of the high school football season, Lafayette Christian football coach Trev Faulk is still waiting to see his Knights play well for a full 48 minutes. And through the first 22 minutes of the first half against Ruston on Friday, it appeared the Knights were on their way to accomplishing that feat as they building a two-touchdown lead.
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside fight may lead to sanctions, but LHSAA says it will take its time
The LHSAA won’t make a rush to judgment on potential sanctions for the Northside and McKinley football teams after a large fight that ended their Friday night game, LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said. Sanders, who coordinates officials for the LHSAA, said it is “a little premature” to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 4 in area high school football
It wasn’t so much about the raw numbers the Rebels’ quarterback posted, but being virtually error-free at Notre Dame while throwing for 310 yards and four scores isn’t easy. Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre. The Panthers’ running back had a night he won’t soon forget, exploding for 317 yards...
theadvocate.com
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
999ktdy.com
Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl
A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl. According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.
theadvocate.com
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime
A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
LSU Fans Harass Jason Aldean Wearing a 'Georgia' Guitar Strap
Someone should have reminded Jason Aldean that he was in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High
Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
Comments / 0