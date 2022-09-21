ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game

DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Zoo opening late because of storm damage

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is dealing with damage from Sunday’s brief storms that blew through North Texas. The zoo said it will delay opening Monday until 11 a.m. to finish cleaning up. The storm caused power outages, along with downed tree limbs and debris in some areas. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
fox4news.com

Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police make arrest in shooting outside Dallas gas station

DALLAS - A 51-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in a Chevron gas station parking lot in Dallas Saturday afternoon. Anthony Welcome was charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m., when officers were called to a Chevron...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter

DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
fox4news.com

Dallas police searching for drivers who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash

DALLAS - Dallas police are working to find two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 1:40 a.m., in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road in West Oak Cliff. Investigators found an unknown vehicle was westbound in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Driver charged with manslaughter for crash that killed 2-year-old in Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas - A Mansfield man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl in Bedford over the weekend. According to police, 36-year-old Joshua Hagger was driving his Dodge pickup truck at a high rate speed on Highway 121 around 2:30 p.m. before crashing into a silver sedan near Cheek Sparger Road.
BEDFORD, TX

