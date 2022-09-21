Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
Thank you for visiting FOX 4 at the Plano Balloon Festival
The Plano Balloon Festival wrapped up Sunday. Chip Waggoner was out there Thursday. Brandon Todd was there Saturday morning and Lauren Przybyl was there later in the day. They got the chance to meet so many Good Day fans.
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas before fiery crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A weekend pursuit ended with a fiery crash in Dallas after a 30-mile high-speed chase that started in East Fort Worth. "During the pursuit, we requested the assistance of our air support as well as other patrol officers in the area," explained Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of intentionally hitting a 66-year-old with his car, leading to his death. Police were called to the scene of the crash on West Jefferson Boulevard near North Morocco Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. 66-year-old Antonio Garcia Jojola died at...
Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas
DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
14-year-old shot and killed in South Dallas, police searching for shooter
DALLAS - A small memorial has been set up in the center of a South Dallas vacant lot to mark the sport where 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered early Sunday morning. Edwards was shot multiple times across from an apartment complex and a church at the corner of Al...
Dallas Zoo opening late because of storm damage
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is dealing with damage from Sunday’s brief storms that blew through North Texas. The zoo said it will delay opening Monday until 11 a.m. to finish cleaning up. The storm caused power outages, along with downed tree limbs and debris in some areas. The...
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
Flower Mound mayor proposes ban on facial coverings while carrying guns
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Flower Mound mayor Derek France is proposing a ban on people wearing facial coverings while carrying firearms. In a Facebook post, France said he was inspired by photos of masked weapon-carriers he claimed to be members of ANTIFA at recent events in Roanoke and Denton. France's...
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
Police make arrest in shooting outside Dallas gas station
DALLAS - A 51-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in a Chevron gas station parking lot in Dallas Saturday afternoon. Anthony Welcome was charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m., when officers were called to a Chevron...
Teen fatally struck by vehicle remembered with posthumous BMX birthday celebration
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas BMX riding community celebrated the life of one of their own, a 15-year-old who was killed when he was struck by a car back in June. Kyle Hammack was walking with a friend near a heavily traveled highway when he was struck. The...
Driver charged with intoxication assault after hitting pedestrians in Dallas
DALLAS - A 30-year-old man has been charged with intoxication assault after police said he tried to flee after hitting two pedestrians, before crashing into a car early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the 10000 block of Composite Drive. Police said the suspect was northbound...
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
Driver lost control while racing, resulting in fatal crash in Richardson, investigators say
RICHARDSON, Texas - Authorities said a 29-year-old man died after losing control of his car while racing along President George Bush Turnpike Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened just after 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, near Independence Parkway in Richardson. According to Department of Public...
Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter
DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
Dallas police searching for drivers who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DALLAS - Dallas police are working to find two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 1:40 a.m., in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road in West Oak Cliff. Investigators found an unknown vehicle was westbound in...
Driver charged with manslaughter for crash that killed 2-year-old in Bedford
BEDFORD, Texas - A Mansfield man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl in Bedford over the weekend. According to police, 36-year-old Joshua Hagger was driving his Dodge pickup truck at a high rate speed on Highway 121 around 2:30 p.m. before crashing into a silver sedan near Cheek Sparger Road.
