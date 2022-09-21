Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
WSYX ABC6
Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Task Force 1 headed to Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 has officially been activated as a Type III team in advance of Tropical Storm Ian, the team announced in a statement. A 47-person team has deployed this afternoon heading to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. Virginia TF1 and Virginia...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
WLWT 5
Ohio Task Force 1 mobilizes ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's landfall
VANDALIA, Ohio — The Ohio Task Force 1 announced that it is activating in advance of Tropical Storm Ian projected landfall. Team members have begun preparations for a 47-person team to deploy this afternoon to Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. Ohio Task Force 1 joins Virginia Task Force...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
theislandnow.com
Is Weed Legal In Ohio?
While Ohio is among the first states in the US to legalize weed, recreational marijuana is still not legalized. To consume marijuana legally, people must obtain a license for any medical conditions. That is to say, the only way to possess weed is to have a medical card. Therefore, the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin tonight in the Big Ten opener. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State Football coverage click here.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
whbc.com
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
WSYX ABC6
32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
WSYX ABC6
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams talks shop ahead of Big Ten opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has already scored two touchdowns in tonight's game against Wisconsin. Ahead of the game, Williams talked with The Football Fever's Clay Hall.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
Comments / 0