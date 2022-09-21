Read full article on original website
Missouri man hospitalized after car rear-ends pickup
CALDWELL COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Malibu driven by Gage R. Simmons, 20, Kingston, was eastbound on Route HH two miles west of Kingston. The car was overtaking an...
St. Joseph man gets 90 days in jail for calling in bomb threat to Columbia day care
A man from northwest Missouri accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia day care center pleads guilty. Alexzander Green, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making a terrorist threat and second-degree harassment. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail on both counts. A third charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Missouri teen dies in pedestrian accident
CRAWFORD COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Monday in Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Zach H. Conover, 29, Lewisville, Texas, was westbound on Interstate 44 just south of Bourbon. The pickup struck a pedestrian identified as...
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death
A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
Young man arrested after hitting pole, driving through fence in St. Joseph
A man in his mid-20s has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after his car ran off the road, hit a light pole, and took out a fence very early this morning behind the Shoppes at North Village. St. Joseph police report the wreck occurred at 2:15 Friday morning,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Missouri teen dies after SUV rolls into fence post
HICKORY COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 9p.m. Friday in Hickory County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by a 16-year-old girl from Flemington was northbound on northbound on MO 83 five miles northeast of Flemington. The SUV began to skid,...
Missouri man dies after motorcycle rear-ends another motorcycle
PLATTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Joshuwa W. Wiley, 42, Kansas City, Mo. was northbound on Interstate 435 near the Weston Exit. The vehicle rear-ended a 2022 Aprilia...
SJPD investigating shots fired Friday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a vehicle and house were shot at Friday night. According to police, officers received a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 9th and Powell Streets. Upon arrival, police found evidence that shots were fired.
Going 360: Exploring 4-day school weeks in Missouri
The approach of cutting one day of school from the calendar is gaining popularity, especially in Missouri.
New St. Joseph resident gets help from coworkers after apartment fire
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new resident to St. Joseph lost almost everything in a fire on Wednesday at an apartment building on north 8th street. "He just moved here roughly two months ago, two, three months ago to get a higher income he was over in Kansas. So he works down at the taco bell and he started a second job here because he wanted to go to the Bahamas. That was his dream, so he started saving money," coworker Gabriel Palmer said.
Missouri teen air-lifted to hospital after crash has died
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford passenger vehicle driven by 18-year-old Kaden A. Adams of Kingsville was eastbound on Route T at SW 300 Road. The driver failed to...
Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare...
No, There is NOT a Serial Killer Targeting Women in Missouri
It's apparently spreading like wildfire on social media that there's a serial killer targeting women in Missouri. One problem with the claim...it's simply not true according to police. KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a video on TikTok claimed there was a serial killer on the loose that was...
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
Pivotal Point celebrates groundbreaking of new facility
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pivotal Point Transitional Housing held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of a two-phase building project. "Well, essentially, it'll be a large house with four apartments that have three bedrooms in each of those apartments. The difference is they'll stay longer with us, it'd be 12 to 24 months," Pivotal Point Transitional Housing executive director Melissa Frakes said.
Successful adoption events help St. Joseph animal shelter, but overpopulation persists
Adoption events held by the St. Joseph Animal Shelter have been successful, but the shelter is still overflowing with pets. And because of that the Friends of the Animal Shelter is once again helping with reducing adoption fees. Friends of the Animal Shelters Melanie Barnes says through Saturday adoption fees...
