(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new resident to St. Joseph lost almost everything in a fire on Wednesday at an apartment building on north 8th street. "He just moved here roughly two months ago, two, three months ago to get a higher income he was over in Kansas. So he works down at the taco bell and he started a second job here because he wanted to go to the Bahamas. That was his dream, so he started saving money," coworker Gabriel Palmer said.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO