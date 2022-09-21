ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kjluradio.com

St. Joseph man gets 90 days in jail for calling in bomb threat to Columbia day care

A man from northwest Missouri accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia day care center pleads guilty. Alexzander Green, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making a terrorist threat and second-degree harassment. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail on both counts. A third charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped in exchange for his plea.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen dies in pedestrian accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Monday in Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Zach H. Conover, 29, Lewisville, Texas, was westbound on Interstate 44 just south of Bourbon. The pickup struck a pedestrian identified as...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

SJPD investigating shots fired Friday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a vehicle and house were shot at Friday night. According to police, officers received a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 9th and Powell Streets. Upon arrival, police found evidence that shots were fired.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

New St. Joseph resident gets help from coworkers after apartment fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new resident to St. Joseph lost almost everything in a fire on Wednesday at an apartment building on north 8th street. "He just moved here roughly two months ago, two, three months ago to get a higher income he was over in Kansas. So he works down at the taco bell and he started a second job here because he wanted to go to the Bahamas. That was his dream, so he started saving money," coworker Gabriel Palmer said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
suntimesnews.com

Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Pivotal Point celebrates groundbreaking of new facility

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pivotal Point Transitional Housing held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of a two-phase building project. "Well, essentially, it'll be a large house with four apartments that have three bedrooms in each of those apartments. The difference is they'll stay longer with us, it'd be 12 to 24 months," Pivotal Point Transitional Housing executive director Melissa Frakes said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
