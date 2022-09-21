ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

Related
Louisville.com

Danielle’s Louisville (9.23.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

Roses and Thorns

Tracy Clayton proudly called Louisville her home, boasted about the person it had made. But when Breonna Taylor was killed, everything changed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Pick Up Fifth Point With A Draw In Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky soccer completed the first of three-straight matches on the road, drawing at nil with in-state ASUN Conference foe Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon at the Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. With the tie, the Colonels move to 5-2-2 on the season and 1-0-2 in ASUN play....
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Marie Laveau
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
LOUISVILLE, KY
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wdrb.com

Tickets go on sale Monday for U of L basketball scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Monday for the University of Louisville's men's basketball team annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage. This year's scrimmage will take place at Sunday, Oct. 23 at the KFC! Yum Center at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and can be purchased here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Parade#Food Drink#Louisville Magazine
wdrb.com

Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions. "I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLKY.com

Louisville Palace showing classic Halloween movies in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready, the Louisville Palace is showing some spooky movies this Halloween season. During three different weekends in October, you can head to the venue and watch some Halloween classics. For the first of the three dates, they'll be showing the cult classic 1993...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy