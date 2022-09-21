Read full article on original website
'23 SG George Washington III Sees Potential Fit With Louisville, Kenny Payne
The guard formerly played high school ball in the city of Louisville, and named the Cardinals in his top five earlier this month.
Louisville.com
Danielle’s Louisville (9.23.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
WLKY.com
This Louisville area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19 on SmartAsset's ranking of best suburbs to live...
Roses and Thorns
Tracy Clayton proudly called Louisville her home, boasted about the person it had made. But when Breonna Taylor was killed, everything changed.
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Is this thing on? Can rout of USF be a restart for Louisville football?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Satterfield started talking, but the sound wasn’t coming through. The microphone at his postgame news conference following Saturday’s 41-3 win over South Florida hadn’t yet been turned on. Could he start over? Someone joked after the switch was flipped, and he...
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
EKU Sports
Colonels Pick Up Fifth Point With A Draw In Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky soccer completed the first of three-straight matches on the road, drawing at nil with in-state ASUN Conference foe Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon at the Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. With the tie, the Colonels move to 5-2-2 on the season and 1-0-2 in ASUN play....
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)
As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
wdrb.com
Tickets go on sale Monday for U of L basketball scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Monday for the University of Louisville's men's basketball team annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage. This year's scrimmage will take place at Sunday, Oct. 23 at the KFC! Yum Center at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and can be purchased here.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
Louisville children’s museum receives $500,000 donation
Adventure House of You will be an immersive, interactive children’s museum attached to the Portland Museum in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions. "I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard...
WLKY.com
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 41-3 Win vs. USF
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, running back Trevion Cooley and defensive end YaYa Diaby said after their win over the Bulls:
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. South Florida: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Florida 1-2; Louisville 1-2 The Louisville Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Florida Bulls at noon ET Sept. 24 at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. U...
WLKY.com
Louisville Palace showing classic Halloween movies in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready, the Louisville Palace is showing some spooky movies this Halloween season. During three different weekends in October, you can head to the venue and watch some Halloween classics. For the first of the three dates, they'll be showing the cult classic 1993...
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League breaks ground on new medical building to serve west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was a big day in west Louisville as the Louisville Urban League broke ground on a new medical building. The 7,500 square foot medical center will be located on the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Campus in the 3000 block of West Market Street.
