Missouri Day Festival to feature coloring contest
A coloring contest will be one of the promotions for the Missouri Day Festival next month. The contest is open to all Grundy County youth in grades pre-school through 4th grade. The coloring page is designed to promote this year’s theme “Homegrown since 1985”. Information has been...
THS Instrumental Music Department does well during competition in Carrollton
Trenton High School Instrumental Music Department had two first-place finishes, one in second place, and a fifth place in the competition at Carrollton Band Day. Trenton competed with schools in class three. The Trenton High School Marching Band was first in the parade judging among 11 schools. The indoor auxiliary,...
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 26, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northwest Missouri for the week of Sept. 26 – Oct. 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause...
Boil advisory issued for Newtown
A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Newtown due to a water main break. The advisory for drinking and cooking water is effective until further notice in Newtown.
Big rig crashes east of Milan, trucker dies due to medical episode
A truck driver from South Carolina died early Sunday morning in a non-traffic fatality in Milan. Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Harris of Awendaw, South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene one-half mile east of Milan. The International truck was westbound when the driver suffered a medical episode and drove off the...
Fire destroys two outbuildings and contents on Northwest 80th Avenue
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection assistant chief Brandon Gibler reports two outbuildings and their contents were destroyed by fire early Sunday afternoon at 875 Northwest 80th Avenue. The owner was listed as Ron McClure. The buildings and contents were on fire when firefighters arrived, and both already were a total...
Officers with Chillicothe Police Department busy over the weekend, some of the calls a bit unusual
Chillicothe police report a 39-year-old individual was taken Saturday evening to The Caldwell County Detention Center on charges of resisting detention and assaulting officers. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said there was a report of a suspicious-acting subject having jumped out of a vehicle, acting crazy, and southbound on Washington...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Motorcyclist strikes animal in roadway
The operator of a motorcycle received serious injuries in an accident Sunday night in Ray County. Fifty-six-year-old Laurence Atkinson of Lawson was taken to Liberty Hospital. A trooper said the motorcycle was northbound when it struck an animal on Ray County Route C north of West 126th Street. Extensive damage...
Car and tractor-trailer truck crash in same area on highway two hours apart
A Brookfield resident was hurt late Friday morning in eastern Linn County when the car she was driving left Highway 36 striking a guard rail. Twenty-year-old Tobie Jacobs was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles east of the...
Man charged in Grundy County with theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a debit device and identity theft
A 32-year-old Kansas City resident, Alejandro Martinez, has been charged In Grundy County with felony counts of stealing, fraudulent use of a debit device, identity theft, and forgery. Regarding the stealing charge, Martinez is accused of appropriating $6,190 of diesel fuel owned by MFA oil. Regarding the charge of fraudulent...
Obituary & Services: Mary E. Peters
Mary E. Peters, age 100 of Polo, MO passed away Saturday morning September 24, 2022, at her home in Polo. Mary was born on March 26, 1922, the daughter of George R. and Nellie M. (Hill) McPheeters in Cowgill, MO. She attended Frog Pond Grade School and was a 1939 graduate of Cowgill High School. She married Glen Peters on March 2nd, 1940, in Richmond, MO and they made their home on the farm north of Millville for 62 years. Mary was a member of the Millville United Methodist Church. She was a great cook and an excellent pie maker. Mary enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved music and playing the piano. Mary was a great seamstress and made clothes for the girls as they grew up. She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. Family was very important to her and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Big rig crashes at south edge of Chillicothe
A tractor-trailer unit overturned at the south edge of Chillicothe Saturday morning injuring the driver. The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The name and extent of the injuries were not provided in a report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel. The...
Trenton Police Department reports increase in catalytic converter thefts
A spokesman for the Trenton Police Department reports a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at the non-emergency telephone number at 359-2121. Victims are asked to report the theft to the police immediately. Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft...
Teenager injured in crash on Saturday morning
A 16-year-old Marceline teenager was hurt in a Chariton County crash on Saturday morning. The teen was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The crash happened at the T intersection of Route E and Highway 11 southwest of Rothville as the pickup was eastbound on Route...
Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan
A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport. The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt. The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6...
