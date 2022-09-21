Mary E. Peters, age 100 of Polo, MO passed away Saturday morning September 24, 2022, at her home in Polo. Mary was born on March 26, 1922, the daughter of George R. and Nellie M. (Hill) McPheeters in Cowgill, MO. She attended Frog Pond Grade School and was a 1939 graduate of Cowgill High School. She married Glen Peters on March 2nd, 1940, in Richmond, MO and they made their home on the farm north of Millville for 62 years. Mary was a member of the Millville United Methodist Church. She was a great cook and an excellent pie maker. Mary enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved music and playing the piano. Mary was a great seamstress and made clothes for the girls as they grew up. She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. Family was very important to her and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

