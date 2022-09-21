Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
wypr.org
A Baltimore Public Schools Update from City & County School Leaders
It’s Midday on Education. Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, as well as throughout the state, have been back at the books for about a month now. As is our custom, we like to check in with school leaders at the beginning of the school year to see how the academic year is going so far.
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard
Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.
Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury
BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Council President Mosby: Finding out about Safe Streets change in media is 'unacceptable'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Days after Mayor Brandon Scott announced a major shift in oversight and management for Safe Streets, Baltimore’s “flagship violence intervention program,” apparent confusion and frustration emerged inside City Hall. Scott made the announcement Friday in a news release that the Safe Streets program...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU
Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
wypr.org
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
wypr.org
Baltimore public schools phone home to reconnect with chronically absent students
Volunteers working for Baltimore City Public Schools starting chipping away at a list of more than 1,300 households with students who have missed 10 days or more since the start of school in late August. The first Sunday afternoon phone banking effort is not to punish students who haven’t shown up to school but instead help families facing barriers which could affect student attendance, officials said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woonsocket Call
Baltimore’s ‘hot’ Rental Apartment Sector: Unlocking Value for Money
The “buzz” around town is that there’s a crisis in the real estate market. Well, that might be true for property flippers. But if you’re looking for investment opportunities in Baltimore’s apartment rental market – then you need to read on. Here’s where you too can unlock investment value by working with specialists in property management in Baltimore apartment rental niche.
Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses
Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
baltimorebrew.com
Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?
Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City closing out summer with first Charm City Live Festival
Baltimore City is closing out the summer season with the first Charm City Live Festival. There will be music, food and fun at Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza this weekend. Some artists to take the stage include Jon B., Kelly Price, Stokley Williams and Rebecca Black. Several garages and parking lots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
A shooting in Baltimore City leaves three people wounded
The shooting occurred on Saturday, September 24. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
whatsupmag.com
Pittman Commemorates The Best Place - For All Mural and Celebrates Artists’ Signing
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman welcomed residents, community partners, elected officials, and others to celebrate the completion of “The Best Place - For All'' mural at the Arundel Center located at 44 Calvert Street in Annapolis, MD. The mural is now the largest in the county, and features a collaboration between two well-known, local artists - Comacell Brown Jr. and Cindy Fletcher-Holden.
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
thegreyhound.org
Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak
During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
Baltimore County Police investigating double stabbing
Police are investigating a double stabbing in Cockeysville Sunday evening. Officers found two people with puncture wounds and have charged a juvenile.
Comments / 4