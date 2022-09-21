ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wypr.org

A Baltimore Public Schools Update from City & County School Leaders

It’s Midday on Education. Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, as well as throughout the state, have been back at the books for about a month now. As is our custom, we like to check in with school leaders at the beginning of the school year to see how the academic year is going so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury

BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore public schools phone home to reconnect with chronically absent students

Volunteers working for Baltimore City Public Schools starting chipping away at a list of more than 1,300 households with students who have missed 10 days or more since the start of school in late August. The first Sunday afternoon phone banking effort is not to punish students who haven’t shown up to school but instead help families facing barriers which could affect student attendance, officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Danielle Mccray
Woonsocket Call

Baltimore’s ‘hot’ Rental Apartment Sector: Unlocking Value for Money

The “buzz” around town is that there’s a crisis in the real estate market. Well, that might be true for property flippers. But if you’re looking for investment opportunities in Baltimore’s apartment rental market – then you need to read on. Here’s where you too can unlock investment value by working with specialists in property management in Baltimore apartment rental niche.
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?

Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Commemorates The Best Place - For All Mural and Celebrates Artists’ Signing

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman welcomed residents, community partners, elected officials, and others to celebrate the completion of “The Best Place - For All'' mural at the Arundel Center located at 44 Calvert Street in Annapolis, MD. The mural is now the largest in the county, and features a collaboration between two well-known, local artists - Comacell Brown Jr. and Cindy Fletcher-Holden.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
thegreyhound.org

Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak

During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
BALTIMORE, MD

