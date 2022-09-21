Evangel welcomes #2 ranked Grand View Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel football team will hit the new gray turf in Nixa Saturday night and face the NAIA’s number two team in the country in Grand View.

Frankly, the Valor would love to just play a game after last Saturday.

After bussing to Iowa to play William Penn, the game was cancelled because of thunderstorms.

Evangel turned around and bussed home with nothing to show for it.

Saturday it’s the 4-0 Vikings coming to town.

Grand View was 14-1 last season and lost in the NAIA national championship game.

The 2-1 Valor have played Grand View tough the last few years and look forward to the challenge.

“I feel like we need to be sharp every week. And have good focus every week. But I feel like the coaches really are on us this week. They’re going to coach a little harder. Every player has noticed the coaches will be coaching harder, game planning harder,” said Evangel receiver Dillon Hester.

“You know most games aren’t really won they’re lost. so you have to make sure you’re fundamentally sound and make the least mistakes. They’re a very well coached team and so are we. So you have two really good teams going head to head,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

