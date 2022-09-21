ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangel welcomes #2 ranked Grand View Saturday

By Dan Lucy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel football team will hit the new gray turf in Nixa Saturday night and face the NAIA’s number two team in the country in Grand View.

Frankly, the Valor would love to just play a game after last Saturday.

After bussing to Iowa to play William Penn, the game was cancelled because of thunderstorms.

Evangel turned around and bussed home with nothing to show for it.

Saturday it’s the 4-0 Vikings coming to town.

Grand View was 14-1 last season and lost in the NAIA national championship game.

The 2-1 Valor have played Grand View tough the last few years and look forward to the challenge.

“I feel like we need to be sharp every week. And have good focus every week. But I feel like the coaches really are on us this week. They’re going to coach a little harder. Every player has noticed the coaches will be coaching harder, game planning harder,” said Evangel receiver Dillon Hester.

“You know most games aren’t really won they’re lost. so you have to make sure you’re fundamentally sound and make the least mistakes. They’re a very well coached team and so are we. So you have two really good teams going head to head,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

KOLR10 News

#2 Grand View powers past Evangel

NIXA, Mo–The Evangel Valor faced the number two team in the NAIA national poll, Grand View Saturday night. The Vikings are 4-0 on the season. Grand View led 7-0 when they score again, Johnny Sullivan hits Damon Street with this 53 yard touchdown, it’s 14-0 Vikings. It was 20-0 in the fourth quarter, Grand View […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Athlete of the week: Ashley Suter

This week’s athlete of the week (9/26) is Ashley Suter from Strafford High School. Suter is a senior on the Strafford volleyball team. And she flies around the volleyball court. She averages a little more than two kills per contest and is among the best on the team in hitting percentage. This past week against […]
STRAFFORD, MO
KOLR10 News

Jacks fourth quarter rally sinks MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears returned to Plaster Stadium Saturday for one of the biggest home games in their FCS history. The fourth-ranked Bears hosted the second-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits. It’s the first time ever that Missouri State has hosted a matchup of two top five teams. It’s also the Missouri Valley Football Conference […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The building blocks of success at Central

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a different kind of bark around Harrison Stadium these days. “They understand the way it used to be, didn’t get us where we wanted to be.” Central snapped a losing streak that spanned five seasons in week three last fall. “That’s the the biggest thing that we we’ve adjusted to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF CultureFest set to make its return

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Folks right here in the Ozarks can start off their weekend by visiting the CultureFest, which is set to take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The event will host many different ethnic groups who reside right here in the Ozarks. Naviinesh Gunalan kicks off the event at 10 a.m. by singing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
