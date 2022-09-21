Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
RPD looking to hire more dispatchers amid staffing crisis
Between the pandemic and retirements, staffing has been tough for many law enforcement agencies. The Rochester Police Department has not only been short officers, but also dispatchers. RPD is getting back to hiring most of its needed dispatchers, but every person counts when answering these sometimes life or death calls.
KAAL-TV
Person found dead on train tracks in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A person was found dead after being hit by a train over the weekend. According to the Rochester Police Department, dispatch received a report Saturday, at 11:30 p.m., of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the tracks near Broadway Ave N and Civic Center Dr. NE.
KAAL-TV
The Reading Center of MN to establish new program thanks to $10K grant
(ABC 6 News) – The Reading Center / Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota (TRC) is establishing a new reading program with support of a $10,000 grant from The Rotary Club of Rochester Community Foundation. The new reading program is in partnership with Jeremiah Program (JP) of Rochester. In October, TRC...
KAAL-TV
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
KAAL-TV
NAMI walks for mental health in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, the community in Rochester had the opportunity to walk for a good cause, as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) held an event. The non-profit’s goal is to raise money for mental health resources and awareness for suicide prevention. The event...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man convicted of injuring 3 women with machete
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was charged with multiple counts of assault after allegedly injuring 3 women with a machete was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25, was charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in NW Rochester on July 7, 2021.
KAAL-TV
Tiegen’s Pumpkin Patch is ready for Fall
(ABC 6 News) – Teigen’s Pumpkin Patch is ready for the pumpkin rush this fall. The patch is just a 10 minute drive from Rochester in Byron. They have pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes.
KAAL-TV
NAMIWalks Your Way 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, NAMI is holding its annual NAMIWalks Your Way 2022 fundraiser. The event raises money to help improve access to mental health services, and continue to raise awareness and work to erase the stigma associated with it. “That’s what this walk is all about, it’s...
KAAL-TV
Saturday HS Football Recap: Spring Grove, Mayo, and Caledonia all remain undefeated
(ABC 6 News) — As the Minnesota high school football season finishes its halfway point, the cream of the crop starts to emerge. Spring Grove and Caledonia are chasing two teams ranked at the top of their respective districts/class (Lanseboro/Chatfield). They entered Saturday’s games not only as the visiting team looking to remain undefeated but as teams who wanted to leave an impression that they have every right to be regarded as a dangerous opponent.
KAAL-TV
AG Ellison pays visit to Med City
(ABC 6 News) – Attorney General Keith Ellison made the trip down to Rochester to talk voting and some key issues on the ballot this year. Ellison is up for re-election this November. He is running against Republican candidate Jim Shultz. Early voting is now open.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession
(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Celebrating the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah
(ABC 6 News) – You might see the phrase “Rosh Hashanah” on your social media this week, it’s the name given to the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days. The phrase means “head of the year” in Hebrew.
KAAL-TV
Fit for the Farm Tour
The Luke Bryan Farm Tour is visiting Eyota on Saturday at the Gar-Lin Dairy. The outdoor concern will take place in the evening. Temperatures will be typical. You’ll want a jacket or sweatshirt as you’re out there. Temps will be in the lower 60s, slipping into the 50s through the evening.
KAAL-TV
Fire destroys garage in Oronoco early Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews responded to a garage fire early Sunday morning in Oronoco. According to the Pine Island Fire Department (PIFD), at approximately 6:00 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of 115th St. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a structure fire.
KAAL-TV
Early voting starts today, 46 days until Nov. 8th election
(ABC 6 News) – There are some big races on the ballot this Nov. and early voting kicked off today. For many, early voting enables more flexibility and access when casting your ballot. “Voting is a critical to our society, our country and it’s a privilege we have as...
KAAL-TV
“Here’s to the Farmer Tour” in Eyota
(ABC 6 NEWS) – 20,000 people from all over flocked to Eyota to listen to their favorite Luke Bryan songs. The country artist came to town for his “Here’s to the Farmers Tour” to pay homage to our nation’s farming communities.
