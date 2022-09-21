LEXINGTON, Ky. – As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires. The game will be yet another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO