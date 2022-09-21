ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

City of Pikeville names new Fire Chief

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A veteran of the Pikeville Fire Department has been named chief, the City of Pikeville announced Monday. Lieutenant Johnny Lee Cole will be sworn in as Fire Chief at the City Commission meeting on Monday evening. Cole will begin serving in his new position on October...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

More than 100 Kentucky archaeological sites featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state's history, officials said. Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

UK hoops is delivering on promise

LEXINGTON, Ky. – As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires. The game will be yet another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Texting 911 is now an option in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After weeks of testing across Cabell County, there is a new way to reach emergency services. Texting the Cabell County 911 Center is now an option that can be done on any major cell phone carrier. All that is needed is a cell phone with...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carter County, KY
Carter County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Carter County, KY
Government
County
Martin County, KY
Martin County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

South Point roofing company owners charged with theft

Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased

UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, make sure to keep the creepy crawlies out of your yard. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for keeping your lawn free of grubs. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#School Security#Board Of Education#School Safety#Politics State#Politics Legislative#K12#House#The Kentucky Office#Martin County Schools#East Carter High School
wymt.com

Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?

You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co

Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Haunted tours in the Tri-State

(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. West Virginia Braxton County The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WVThe Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost HuntsTours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysHaunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15More […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHAS11

$23 million in funding going toward 120 Kentucky projects, programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in announcing the funding Thursday. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. — A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water.
KENTUCKY STATE
salyersvilleindependent.com

Water Assistance Program Available!

Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man arrested after pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Saturday night after leading police on a pursuit. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Dustin Johnson was arrested Saturday. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that involved Johnson. According to officials, Johnson saw police and then took off in...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy