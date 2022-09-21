Read full article on original website
WSAZ
City of Pikeville names new Fire Chief
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A veteran of the Pikeville Fire Department has been named chief, the City of Pikeville announced Monday. Lieutenant Johnny Lee Cole will be sworn in as Fire Chief at the City Commission meeting on Monday evening. Cole will begin serving in his new position on October...
WHAS 11
More than 100 Kentucky archaeological sites featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state's history, officials said. Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.
WSAZ
UK hoops is delivering on promise
LEXINGTON, Ky. – As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires. The game will be yet another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods.
WSAZ
Texting 911 is now an option in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After weeks of testing across Cabell County, there is a new way to reach emergency services. Texting the Cabell County 911 Center is now an option that can be done on any major cell phone carrier. All that is needed is a cell phone with...
WSAZ
City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
Ironton Tribune
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft
Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, make sure to keep the creepy crawlies out of your yard. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for keeping your lawn free of grubs. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
Haunted tours in the Tri-State
(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. West Virginia Braxton County The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WVThe Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost HuntsTours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysHaunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15More […]
$23 million in funding going toward 120 Kentucky projects, programs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in announcing the funding Thursday. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.
WLWT 5
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. — A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
Amye Bensenhaver: Kentucky Public Pension Authority ignores ‘culture of secrecy,’ public’s rights
It didn’t take long for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority to respond to the followup open records request and open meetings complaint filed last week in the wake of the long overdue release of the $1.2 million taxpayer funded Calcaterra Pollack report. In both cases, KPPA issued quick denials.
WSAZ
Man arrested after pursuit
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Saturday night after leading police on a pursuit. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Dustin Johnson was arrested Saturday. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that involved Johnson. According to officials, Johnson saw police and then took off in...
