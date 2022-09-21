Read full article on original website
Related
anacortesnow.com
Police Blotter, September 16 - 22, 2022
Another case of computer fraud was reported this week. A 61-year-old Anacortes man reported on Monday, Sept. 19, that he had been a victim of fraud. He told the responding officer that his computer had been frozen, and it advised him to call Microsoft with a number provided. He said he thought this was suspicious but did so anyway. The person on the phone instructed him to purchase an Apple gift card for $500 so they could fix the computer. The man said he was skeptical of this and called his bank to put blocks on his accounts, but still went and bought the gift card and gave the person on the phone the card number. He said he understood that he would not be getting his money back, as this was an out-of-country scam.
Transient man who stabbed a man in downtown Bellingham sent to prison
The man stabbed the victim because the victim was cooperating with law enforcement, court records show.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
Law enforcement arrests Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 36-year-old Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday. According to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, a case began during the summer when an informant was used to buy fentanyl pills from the man on multiple occasions. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myeverettnews.com
Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested
Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 2 years community custody for property crimes
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Joseph Nathanial Gott, age 26, pled guilty to 2 property crimes and had other related charges dismissed in Whatcom County Superior Court on Thursday, September 22nd. Gott was arrested March 8th and booked into the Whatcom County Jail charged with multiple felony charges including theft of...
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office involved in shooting near Brinnon
BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was involved in a shooting near Brinnon, just north of Dosewallips State Park on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said a JCSO detective was following up on an investigation and made contact with a man and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
KOMO News
Domestic violence call ends in deadly shoot out with Clallam County deputies
SEQUIM, Wash. — A report of domestic violence early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in a shoot out with Clallam County law enforcement. Clallam County Sheriff deputies and Sequim police responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Priest Lane, in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her over the head with an axe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.
2 aboard plane that crashed near Lyman found unharmed
CONCRETE, Wash. — Two men who were aboard a plane that crashed near Lyman, Wash. were found unharmed, and the wreckage was located Monday morning. The single-engine Cessna 172 airplane left Mears Field Airport in Concrete on Sunday at 2:12 p.m., according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office learned at 7:50 p.m. that the airplane did not show up at Kyles Airport in Arlington as expected.
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Last suspect pleads not guilty to killing woman whose decapitated body was found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The last suspect to be arraigned for the 2005 murder of Shanan Read pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday. Brian Bourquard, one of three men arrested, is being held on $2 million bail for first-degree murder. Oscar Gonzalez and Brandon Reeve...
KGMI
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
Comments / 0