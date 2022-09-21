ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Police Blotter, September 16 - 22, 2022

Another case of computer fraud was reported this week. A 61-year-old Anacortes man reported on Monday, Sept. 19, that he had been a victim of fraud. He told the responding officer that his computer had been frozen, and it advised him to call Microsoft with a number provided. He said he thought this was suspicious but did so anyway. The person on the phone instructed him to purchase an Apple gift card for $500 so they could fix the computer. The man said he was skeptical of this and called his bank to put blocks on his accounts, but still went and bought the gift card and gave the person on the phone the card number. He said he understood that he would not be getting his money back, as this was an out-of-country scam.
