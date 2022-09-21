ATV runs red light before slamming into NYC cyclist, police say

An illegal ATV rider zipping down the street in the Bronx blew through a traffic stop — and a red light — before slamming into a cyclist Sunday, cops said.

A video posted on TikTok shows a police officer trying to stop the ATV rider by sticking out his baton at East 149th Street and Third Avenue during a crackdown on the illegal vehicles around 5 p.m., according to the NYPD.

“During this enforcement initiative, a uniformed officer assigned to the 40th Precinct attempted to stop an illegal ATV operator traveling eastbound on East 149th Street by issuing verbal commands,” the NYPD said in a statement.

But the ATV operator didn’t comply and ran the red light, smashing into a 44-year-old woman on a bike who was going southbound on Third Avenue and had a steady green light, cops said.

The ATV goon fled the scene and the injured woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests and police released a photo of the scofflaw in an attempt to identify him, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.