ATV runs red light before slamming into NYC cyclist, police say

By Tina Moore
 5 days ago

An illegal ATV rider zipping down the street in the Bronx blew through a traffic stop — and a red light — before slamming into a cyclist Sunday, cops said.

A video posted on TikTok shows a police officer trying to stop the ATV rider by sticking out his baton at East 149th Street and Third Avenue during a crackdown on the illegal vehicles around 5 p.m., according to the NYPD.

“During this enforcement initiative, a uniformed officer assigned to the 40th Precinct attempted to stop an illegal ATV operator traveling eastbound on East 149th Street by issuing verbal commands,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The ATV rider allegedly ran through the traffic stop in the Bronx.
A cyclist was injured from the ATV rider driving in the street, according to police.
But the ATV operator didn’t comply and ran the red light, smashing into a 44-year-old woman on a bike who was going southbound on Third Avenue and had a steady green light, cops said.

The ATV goon fled the scene and the injured woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests and police released a photo of the scofflaw in an attempt to identify him, cops said.

The ATV rider slammed into a cyclist, zooming through the red light.
The incident took place at East 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx.
An officer tried to stop the ATV rider but they did not comply.
The woman was injured from the collision.
The rider fled the scene after injuring the cyclist.
The NYPD officer used his collapsable baton to try to stop the rider.
The ATV driver has not been captured yet.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

