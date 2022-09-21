ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'It's double trouble!': N-Dubz star Fazer reveals his long-term girlfriend Ashley is pregnant with twins

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

N-Dubz star Fazer has announced that his long-term girlfriend is pregnant with twins.

The rapper, 35, whose real name is Richard Rawson, and his girlfriend Ashley Emma Havelin are already parents to daughter Ava Rose, who they welcomed in 2013.

Now, they are expecting their second and third kids, with Fazer gushing that they have been 'blessed' with the twins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlyvN_0i51b29p00
Congratulations! N-Dubz star Fazer has announced that his long-term girlfriend Ashley Emma Havelin is pregnant with twins. Pictured: Fazer with Ashley and their daughter Ava Rose 

He told The Sun: 'It's double trouble - We have been blessed. It totally blew us away, we've been walking on air since we found out the news we are expecting twins.'

Glamour model Ashley admitted carrying two babies has been different, saying she has experienced morning sickness while her baby bump is fast growing.

'My tummy is already double the size - I didn't show with Ava until I was well into my fifth month,' she said.

In January 2013, he began dating model Ashley Emma and just a few months later, they welcomed their daughter Ava Rose Rawson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gc8be_0i51b29p00
Fame: Fazer rose to fame in the 00s alongside Dappy and Tulisa as part of hip-hop group N-Dubz (pictured in 2010), who had hits including Strong Again and I Need You

Fazer rose to fame in the 00s alongside Dappy and Tulisa as part of hip-hop group N-Dubz, who had hits including Strong Again and I Need You.

He founded the the British hip hop group with bandmates Tulisa Contostavlos and her cousin Costadinos Contostavlos, AKA Dappy - back in 2000.

Following the success of two albums and eight songs that made the UK Singles Chart, they decided to go their separate ways in 2011.

But they have reunited to release new music, with more songs reportedly set for release at the end of 2022.

The trio are heading on a massive reunion arena tour next month and recently released new music for the first time in more than ten years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gz1i5_0i51b29p00
Romance: In January 2013, Fazer (pictured in September 2021) began dating model Ashley Emma and just a few months later, they welcomed their daughter Ava Rose Rawson

Earlier this year, N-Dubz released their single Charmer, marking their first song since their 2011 single Morning Star.

Meanwhile, Fazer released his new single Tears in February and also plans to release his next two solo songs as NFTs and is using Canadian rapper Tory Lanez as the blueprint.

The Camden-born star has a solid career both behind the scenes as a music producer and a solo artist.

But the music mogul recently said he's planning a career move to producing film soundtracks as he wants to set his sights to something completely different.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk earlier this year, he said: 'I really want to start looking to venture into doing movie soundtracks.

'I feel like I could do the next Avatar soundtrack!'

He also told the online publication that his goal is to be 'the next Hans Zimmer'.

Fazer, who has collaborated with the likes of Jessie J and Rita Ora, said he understands music of all genres 'and understands how to make emotions through music,' saying he was eager to take a step towards orchestral music.

'Even with Tears, I made sure it had like an emotional sort of feel to it, with minor chords… predominantly sad chords,' he said.

'If you use those chords it brings out emotions, if you use happy chords it brings out different emotions… If you ever watched a movie without music in it it would be so weird.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Fozj_0i51b29p00
Reunited: The trio (pictured with radio DJ Reece Parkinson, second right) are heading on a reunion arena tour next month and released new music for the first time in more than ten years

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Reveals New Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a first look at her baby boy on the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians.”. During the episode, viewers learn more about Khloe’s drama with Tristan Thompson, see her head to the hospital with sister Kim (not Tristan) for the baby’s birth, as well as glimpsing Thompson visiting the hospital after the baby is born.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dappy
Person
Jessie J
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Ashley
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Tulisa Contostavlos
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
RadarOnline

‘Professional Baby Daddy’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Attacks Kevin Federline After Pop Star’s Sons Speak Out

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari didn’t hold back his feelings on the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline calling him a “professional baby daddy,” Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney and Kevin have been going at it ever since he sat down for an interview last month trashing her. Kevin said their sons 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean had distanced themselves from their mother in the past couple of months and skipped out on her wedding to Sam. He said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#N Dubz#British#The Uk Singles Chart
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos

Mom and dad’s night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love at the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 12. The model, 36, who is pregnant child with Legend, 43, made a statement in a floral Naeem Khan gown, which she paired with a hot pink bag. The musician, for his part, kept it simple in a white suit and a black bow tie as he stayed by his wife’s side.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
SOCCER
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Levine Accused Of Having An Affair Amid Wife's Pregnancy

Adam Levine usually keeps his personal life personal -- but his recent transgressions have made their way into the public eye. According to Instagram model Sumner Stroh, the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to model Behati Prinsloo, cheated on his wife with her and even asked to use her name for his unborn child with Behati.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

615K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy