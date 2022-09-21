'It's double trouble!': N-Dubz star Fazer reveals his long-term girlfriend Ashley is pregnant with twins

N-Dubz star Fazer has announced that his long-term girlfriend is pregnant with twins.

The rapper, 35, whose real name is Richard Rawson, and his girlfriend Ashley Emma Havelin are already parents to daughter Ava Rose, who they welcomed in 2013.

Now, they are expecting their second and third kids, with Fazer gushing that they have been 'blessed' with the twins.

He told The Sun: 'It's double trouble - We have been blessed. It totally blew us away, we've been walking on air since we found out the news we are expecting twins.'

Glamour model Ashley admitted carrying two babies has been different, saying she has experienced morning sickness while her baby bump is fast growing.

'My tummy is already double the size - I didn't show with Ava until I was well into my fifth month,' she said.

In January 2013, he began dating model Ashley Emma and just a few months later, they welcomed their daughter Ava Rose Rawson.

Fazer rose to fame in the 00s alongside Dappy and Tulisa as part of hip-hop group N-Dubz, who had hits including Strong Again and I Need You.

He founded the the British hip hop group with bandmates Tulisa Contostavlos and her cousin Costadinos Contostavlos, AKA Dappy - back in 2000.

Following the success of two albums and eight songs that made the UK Singles Chart, they decided to go their separate ways in 2011.

But they have reunited to release new music, with more songs reportedly set for release at the end of 2022.

The trio are heading on a massive reunion arena tour next month and recently released new music for the first time in more than ten years.

Earlier this year, N-Dubz released their single Charmer, marking their first song since their 2011 single Morning Star.

Meanwhile, Fazer released his new single Tears in February and also plans to release his next two solo songs as NFTs and is using Canadian rapper Tory Lanez as the blueprint.

The Camden-born star has a solid career both behind the scenes as a music producer and a solo artist.

But the music mogul recently said he's planning a career move to producing film soundtracks as he wants to set his sights to something completely different.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk earlier this year, he said: 'I really want to start looking to venture into doing movie soundtracks.

'I feel like I could do the next Avatar soundtrack!'

He also told the online publication that his goal is to be 'the next Hans Zimmer'.

Fazer, who has collaborated with the likes of Jessie J and Rita Ora, said he understands music of all genres 'and understands how to make emotions through music,' saying he was eager to take a step towards orchestral music.

'Even with Tears, I made sure it had like an emotional sort of feel to it, with minor chords… predominantly sad chords,' he said.

'If you use those chords it brings out emotions, if you use happy chords it brings out different emotions… If you ever watched a movie without music in it it would be so weird.'