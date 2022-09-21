Steve Stone fully expects to be back in White Sox television booth in 2023: 'As long as baseball is in my life, I’m a happy guy'
(670 The Score) White Sox television color analyst Steve Stone fully expects to return to the NBC Sports Chicago booth in his same position in 2023, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Wednesday afternoon.
“I have every intention to do that,” Stone said. “We’re working on it right now. I have no doubt that we will work it out. No. 1 – and there’s a couple of things – I truly love baseball and I love it every day. And also, I – like everybody else – want to see exactly what’s going to happen with this White Sox team. I think (play-by-play announcer) Jason (Benetti) and I have tried to bring what we could on a daily basis, and when things were going poorly, I think we tried to add viewability to the broadcast. I think anybody can do a 3-2 game. I think it’s really difficult to do games when it’s lopsided on one side or the other. Because then you have to be entertaining, you have to give people a reason to watch.
“My job is to try to entertain and inform. And Jason and I have a magical connection together, and hopefully that continues for a while. I do believe that both of us will be back. All I can do is speak for me. I have every intention of being back. I think we’re pretty close to making that happen. As long as baseball is in my life, I’m a happy guy.”
Stone has served as the White Sox's television color analyst since 2009.
Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker
Comments / 4