Ponchatoula, LA

Countdown begins to collect unclaimed Powerball winnings

By Raeven Poole
 5 days ago

PONCHATOULA, La. ( WGNO ) –Time is running out to claim the winnings from a $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Ponchatoula, La. The numbers, 11-36-61-62-68 with PB 04, were drawn on April 27.

Louisiana Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at The Carwash Depot on West Pine Street and matched four of the five white balls along with the Powerball.

The person in possession of the ticket has until 5 p.m. on October 24, to claim the money. After 180 days of the drawing, the amount will be added to the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund and returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions”.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash. It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

Click here for a list of “large unclaimed prizes” that will expire in 90 days.

All lottery players must be 21-years-old and old and older to participate. Officials say any prize larger than $5,000 must be claimed at one of five regional offices in Louisiana or at the headquarters in Baton Rouge.

