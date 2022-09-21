Jalen Hill death latest news – Former UCLA player, 22, dies after ‘disappearing in Costa Rica’ as cause of death unknown

FORMER Bruins star Jalen Hill has died after "going missing", according to his father - but a cause of death is currently unknown.

George Hill wrote on Instagram that the former UCLA forward died aged 22 after reportedly going missing in Costa Rica.

The sports star's cause of death is unknown as the heartbroken father said the family is "unable to share any details at this time."

The statement continued: "We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people. We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his.

"As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve."

Former Bruins star Jaylen Hands posted a sweet tribute to his longtime friend with a picture of the two laughing together as they played for UCLA on his Instagram story.

"You know the Deal Brother!" Jaylen wrote over the picture.

"Since 9th Grade!!! Hooped, cried, laughed together, can go On and On forever man.

"Watch over Us! RIP JHILL and Love Always."

UCLA Nation tweeted out that Jalen had been missing in Costa Rica since early August.

"Jalen was one of the more generous UCLAMBB players," the account wrote.

“A lot of people have that goal and I was really trying to go super fast like that was going to help at all.”

He said that by doing that, instead of taking his time, it really messed with his mental health and he couldn’t take the time to enjoy his surroundings and the people around him.

“I missed out on the experiences I could’ve had with them trying to hurry up and get someplace that I really didn’t want to be in.”

Jalen Hill spoke about the incident on social media last September.

“Ever since then, from that point on, I was really trying to get somewhere fast,” Hill said in a video posted to his Instagram.

“I was looking at a goal in mind and, yeah it’s a cool goal.”

Jalen Hill, Cody Riley and LiAngelo Ball were arrested back in 2017 for shoplifting in China before the Bruins’ season opener against Georgia Tech.

The trio was suspended for their entire freshman year and Ball would eventually leave the team.

However, Hill and Riley would make their returns in 2018.

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman posted about Jalen Hill’s death on Twitter, saying:

“Terrible news that former UCLA player Jalen Hill has died at just 22 years of age.”

“Hill played for the Bruins from 2018-21.”

“His parents posted that he went missing in Costa Rica and there aren’t any other details on his passing.”

Unfortunately, his junior year at UCLA proved to be his last year playing for the Bruins.

Jalen missed the team's first four games due to a knee injury, and their last sixteen games for personal reasons.

During his fourteen appearances, none of which he started, he averaged 6.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.

As a sophomore, Hill started fifteen of his 33 total appearances averaging 4.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Hill finished fourteenth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 6.0 per game, and finished with a team-high .589 field goal percentage within the Pac-12.

This upward trend continued in 2019, when Hill enjoyed a career-year for the Bruins.

Hill started 25 of 30 games, recording 9.0 points on average and a team high in rebounds per game with 6.9 and blocks with 1.1.

Ranking ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounds, seventh in offensive rebounds, and eighth in blocked shots, along with his team-high four double-doubles were enough to get him named an honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors.

In 2015, Jalen was a member of USA basketball's team at the FIBA Americas U-16 Championship.

He played in every game at the championship, winning a gold medal after they went 5-0, averaging 8.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

When it came to graduating and taking the next step, Jalen was ranked 47th nationwide by ESPN, per UCLA.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Jalen Hill was the son of George who starred for Kansas State's basketball team between 1993-1996.

Hill followed his father to the basketball world, playing for Centennial High School's varsity team for four years.

Jalen Hill eventually announced his retirement in 2021 from basketball in an Instagram video, revealing that his anxiety and depression led him to leave the sport behind.

"I just had to distance myself because the headspace I was in, it was damaging the team, so I didn't want to restrict them from achieving their goals too," Hill addressed.

Despite his mistakes, Hill said he was trying to move on from them.

Fans of Jalen Hill are continuing to mourn the former UCLA basketball star on social media.

"Prayers to his friends and family," one wrote.

Jalen Hill's career came to an end in 2021, when he stepped away from his team due to personal reasons.

Hill was not with UCLA during the team's surprise Final Four run in March 2021.

Once the NCAA tournament had come to a close, he announced his retirement and publicly discussed the anxiety and depression problems that led to him leaving the sport.

Hill was a driving force behind the Bruins' resurgent 2019-2020 squad in coach Mick Cronin's first year with the team.

The then-redshirt sophomore averaged 9.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, making 25 starts along the way.

Returning for the 2020-2021 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill split time down low with Riley.

Midway through the season, however, the 6-foot-10 big man stepped away from the team.

Almost a year before his tragic passing, Jalen uploaded a video to Instagram, detailing what he learned from his mistakes.

"For That One Person: Slow Down," he captioned the video.

"Jalen went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing. We realize that many will have questions, but we are unable to share any details at this time," added George Hill.

"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people. We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his."

"As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve."

The father of Jalen Hill confirmed the 22-year-old's death on social media, sharing a photo of Hill with a heartbreaking caption, reported Sports Illustrated.

Issuing a statement on Instagram, he wrote: “We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people.

"Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen, has passed away,” George Hill wrote on Instagram.

Luke Knox formerly played football as a tight end for the Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee before he went on to play as a linebacker for Ole Miss in 2018.

He played for the team until 2021 and transferred to Florida International University.

FIU is where he studied business and starred as a linebacker for the football team.

He tragically died in August and a cause of death has not been released.

Tributes continue to pour in for Jalen Hill, who died in Costa Rica, his family confirmed.

Ronnie Flores said "Hill had an infectious personality & made people feel comfortable."

Surfing champion Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after experiencing a medical emergency while practicing.

The Hawaiian pro died in Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica on Saturday after suffering a seizure while in the water, according to local officials.

“He was surfing when he apparently suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned,” the country's Judicial Investigation Department told the Associated Press.

Jalen Hill’s former teammate, Jaylen Clark, shared a photo of Hill on his Instagram story.

“Went from hating each other to one of my closest friends at UCLA imma [sic] miss your presence famo RIP”

Years-old footage of Jalen Hill playing basketball in high school has been found on Twitter following the news of his passing.

The video was originally posted in December 2016.

'We traveled all over the world together'

Friends, former teammates and colleagues spoke about Jalen Hill following the news of his death, including Etop Udo-Ema.

“I don’t know where to begin. When we 1st met when you were still wearing the goggles. To becoming a great player & young man at UCLA,” he said in a tweet.

“We traveled all over the world together. Magic, UCLA, USA.”