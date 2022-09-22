ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple injuries reported as RTD light rail derails in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Several injuries in RTD light rail derailment 01:42

An RTD light rail train derailed in Aurora just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The train derailed near the intersection of South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue. The entire intersection will be closed for an extended time, according to police.

An RTD light rail train derailed near South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue in Aurora Wednesday. Aurora Police Department

Multiple injuries were reported, according to the Aurora Police Department. Aurora Fire Rescue ssaysits paramedics cared for three patients with non-life threatening injuries, who have been transported to local hospitals.

That agency is also assessing damage.

CBS Denver

