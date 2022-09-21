Old Bay seasoning is a staple in many American households and has been for quite a long time. It is named after the Old Bay liner, an American steamship line that ran from 1840 until 1962. The route this freighter took was from Baltimore, Maryland, to Chesapeake to Norfork Virginia. The blend of spices in this unique brand has only four main ingredients. They are black pepper, paprika, celery salt, and crushed red pepper flakes. Old Bay is popular in Maryland, parts of New England, the Southern States, the Gulf Coast, and the Mid-Atlantic States.

