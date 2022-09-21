Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
Iran condemns two women to death for ‘corruption’ over LGBTQ+ media links
Outcry over show trial, which follows Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani talking to BBC about abuse of gay people in Iran’s Kurdish region
Iranian woman, 22, is fighting for life in a coma after being arrested by 'morality police' for not wearing a headscarf
A young Iranian woman is in a coma and fighting for her life after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic republic's so-called morality police, campaigners said today. The woman, named as Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to the Iranian capital with her family when she was detained by the special police unit that enforces the strict dress rules for women, including the compulsory headscarf.
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
'What true bravery looks like': JK Rowling praises Iranian women protesting over the death of a woman who died after she was arrested by morality police for not wearing a hijab
JK Rowling has praised Iranian women protesting against compulsory hijab after a young woman died in morality police custody in Tehran. 'What true bravery looks like,' Rowling wrote on Twitter with a clip showing Iranian women burning headscarves and cutting their hair during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core
The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.
Biden vows solidarity with Iran women as protests spread
US President Joe Biden vowed solidarity with Iranian women Wednesday as eight people were reported killed in growing protests over the death of a young woman arrested by morality police. Iranian state media reported that street rallies had spread to 15 cities, with police using tear gas and making arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people.
Photos Show World Reactions to Mahsa Amini’s Death in Iran
Amini’s death in custody of the country’s morality police last week sparked sweeping protests calling for an end to the hijab mandate
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody
Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.
Iran: Protests continue for 10th night after death of Mahsa Amini
Anti-government protests continued for a 10th night on Sunday, 25 September, in Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody last week.Mahsa Amini, 22, was held by the country’s morality police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Police have denied mistreatment and say she died of a heart attack, but her family disputed this.Demonstrations have taken place across Iran, including in the capital Tehran.At least 41 people have died since protests began, according to officials.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Anti-government protests rage across IranClashes between protesters and police outside Iranian embassy in LondonAnti-government protests rage across Iran
'Sad part about this': What we know about Iran's response to protests over Mahsa Amini's death
What's behind recent protests in Iran? More than the death of a woman at the hands of the "morality police."
Iranians remove hijabs in nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini's death
Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by police for improperly wearing her head scarf, leading to nationwide protests in Iran against the compulsory hijab. The protests have become deadly and are expected to get more dangerous in the coming days. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.
Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response
They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the...
Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of protesters
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter nationwide anti-government unrest triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with marchers calling for the execution of "rioters".
Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London
Protesters have clashed with police outside the Iranian embassy in London as they call for an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the embassy in Princes Gate, Knightsbridge, London, on Sunday afternoon.It comes as protests in Iranian cities have spread across the world, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police.Angry protesters could be seen shouting and pushing against officers who had formed a line in front of the embassy.Crowds chanted “Death to the Islamic Republic” and waved Iran’s former national flag from before 1979.Footage...
Iranian women cut their hair in a heartbreakingly moving protest of the death of Mahsa Amini
This dangerous act of defiance is gaining momentum and could help make an impact.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0