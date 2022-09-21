ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
Taste Of Home

How to Organize Spices in a Drawer or Cabinet

When it comes to implementing the best kitchen storage ideas, it’s daunting to learn how to organize everything from kitchen cabinets to pots and pans. And how do you even start tidying up the dreaded spice rack?. Intimidated by my own overflowing spice drawer, I found myself in desperate...
Taste Of Home

Scrub Daddy Winter Shapes Are Here to Help You Clean Up Christmas Dinner

Ring in the holiday spirit with a new cleaning product! Scrub Daddy, the brand already loved as a fun, handy way to scrub away tough dirt and grime, surprised us with their Halloween sponges. And now, the Scrub Daddy winter shapes are here to help you remove ham grease or stuck-on fruitcake bits during the winter holidays. These smiley sponges—that already won over the heart and wallet of one of the “Sharks” on Shark Tank—are a perfect tool to add to your holiday cleaning checklist.
House Digest

How To Properly Fold And Store Hand Towels

How you fold your towels matters more than you may think. Garage Smart explains that hand towels that are folded and rolled similarly to spa style tubes will take up less space than those that are folded into flat squares. By choosing to roll your hand towels you'll not only save space; you'll be able to stack them nicely. In fact, you'll probably be able to store more of them on your shelves since they can be stacked just as high as flat folded towels. Once they've been rolled, they can be put on display in a pyramid shape, which will look much more inviting than an array of half-used toiletries. Rolled towels can also be tucked neatly away in a basket or linen closet to be used later.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bath with an Odd Layout Becomes a Fun and Functional Bath — and Laundry Room! — for a Family of Four

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Newer builds still have their quirks. Just ask Samantha Cuello, who purchased a 2000s home for her family in upstate New York. The house had a lot to love, but the bathroom her kids would be sharing — which consisted of a bathtub, vanity with one sink, and a small linen closet — left much to be desired in both function and form.
Taste Of Home

Countertop Convenience Recipe Contest

This one’s for all our readers who are plugged into kitchen appliances, including food processors, panini presses, indoor grills and more, and who enjoy prepping meals in them. Your air-fried pasta chips sound like a sensational snack. That slow-cooker lo mein is a desk lunch to love. Plus, your sous-vide beef stew is a supper worthy of second helpings. And that’s not to mention the Instant Pot Bundt cake that your crew craves. Submit your best dish made in a gadget with 12 ingredients or fewer for a chance to win $500.
Apartment Therapy

This $22 Kitchen Wrap Organizer Takes Up Zero Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As an apartment dweller with roommates and a small kitchen, I’m constantly looking for smart storage solutions to make my cramped space more functional. I’m a huge fan of vertical organization, including wall-mounted options (such as the reader-favorite spice rack that’s freed up tons of my cabinet space) and magnetic solutions. Of course, of the two styles, magnetic shelves and racks are preferred, since these drill-free organizers arrive ready to use.
Taste Of Home

Our Community’s Holiday Essentials

We asked our community members to share the holiday tools, gear, gadgets and ingredients they can't live without. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Pro Organizer’s Laundry Room Cabinets Get Beautifully Organized for $125

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Clear Ice Cubes

Whether you’re sipping a classic cocktail or enjoying a fizzy soda pop, dropping a couple of clear ice cubes into your glass instantly makes the drink look more impressive. An oversized ice cube packs an especially great punch. When we host parties, we like to keep clear ice on hand. Here’s how to make clear ice, whether you have a special ice cube tray or not.
