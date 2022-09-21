Read full article on original website
Start spreading the news: The butter board is the new charcuterie board
A new trend is churning on For You pages across TikTok, and you’ll either love it or hate it. On Sept. 16, TikTok user and recipe developer @justine_snacks, whose real name is Justine Doiron, posted a clip to her feed where she creates a butter board, a dish inspired by a recipe in Josh McFadden’s James Beard Award-winning book “Six Seasons.” In her video, which has since gone mega-viral, Doiron spreads butter across a serving board and adds various flavors atop it.
Costco Sells Chicken Nuggets That Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A’s
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.
I Ordered a ‘Land, Air and Sea’ from the McDonald’s Secret Menu—Here’s What I Thought
Ever heard of a McDonald’s Land, Air and Sea? It’s not on the regular menu, but it is on the McDonald’s secret menu. This sandwich is a legendary fast-food item, made with a Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-o-Fish all stacked together. I had to try it!. What...
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
I Made the Pioneer Woman’s Mashed Potatoes, and They’re the Creamiest Ever
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ree Drummond knows how to make crowd-pleasing recipes, including some of our...
How to Prevent Your Pumpkin Pie from Cracking (and How to Fix It if It Does)
When you go through the effort of making a pumpkin pie from scratch, you want the finished product to be absolutely perfect. But kitchen mistakes happen and you may find yourself asking why did my pumpkin pie crack?. If this happens to you, it’s no biggie! Just like fixing a...
Do Tortillas Really Need to Be Refrigerated?
We’ve all wondered about this—if a package of tortillas can safely sit on a grocery store shelf, do they need to be refrigerated when you get home? The answer has more to do with shelf life than safety. Do Tortillas Have to Be Refrigerated?. No, tortillas do not...
Espresso M&M’s Will Be Here for the Holidays, and We’ll Need at Least 10 Bags
It’s not Christmas at my parents’ house without a multitude of glass trees filled with M&M’s. Growing up, we had regular and peanut M&M’s scattered around the house for the holidays without fail. Now there’s a new flavor to add to the mix!. Espresso M&M’s...
Hostess Bouncers Just Dropped, and We’re Ready for a Bite
Hostess has been serving up sweets and treats since 1919, and it seems there’s no stopping them any time soon. While we’ve been knocking back Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho-Hos since we were kids, Hostess has been adding new products to its illustrious line of goodies. Just this past year they added Mocha-Flavored Coffee Cakes and Baby Bundts.
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
Video of Baby Squirrel Getting Comfy With His Bean Bag and Hot Water Bottle Is Too Cute
If you've ever secretly wanted a pet squirrel, a video online might just convince you to make it happen. Not only is TikTok creator Lewis Wildridge (@lllwildridge) living the dream with his pet squirrel, but really made us jealous with a recent video where the animal looks so darn cute.
This Texas Roadhouse Butter Recipe Tastes Just Like the Real Thing and Only Has 6 Ingredients
Hold the steak, hold the loaded baked potato and hold the Cactus Blossom. The real reason we go to Texas Roadhouse is for their fresh rolls and creamy whipped Texas Roadhouse butter. Why Texas Roadhouse only serves four dinner rolls with their famous cinnamon honey butter is beyond us. It...
How to Make “Cocadas Mexicanas,” an Easy 2-Ingredient Coconut Candy
Crossing the border bridge between Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas, the endless lines of cars are at a standstill. Candy vendors weave between cars with their colorful candy trays, Mexican desserts and bags full of refreshing chopped fruit. This is where I experienced my first cocada. What Are Cocadas?
Grinch Coffee Creamer Exists, and You’ll Need All the Flavors
Christmas and coffee creamer go together like the Grinch and stealing ornaments—a match made in heaven! So many amazing peppermint, gingerbread and other Christmas-themed snacks and products start coming out around this time, and we’re ready for it. This year we’ve been blessed (yet again) with a collaboration with the greatest green meanie to ever steal our hearts on Christmas… the Grinch.
A Real ‘Central Perk’ Coffee Shop Is Happening—and People Couldn’t Be Any More Excited
Nearly 30 years after it premiered, Friends still has a tight grip on pop culture. It wasn’t just the titular friend group that Friends fans grew to love—even their apartments and Central Perk hold a dear spot in their hearts. Friends wouldn’t be Friends without Central Perk. Monica,...
What Apple Pie Means to Me as a First-Generation American
Growing up, I never had real, homemade apple pie. I would marvel at the American holiday dinner scenes on shows like The Wonder Years and Full House. The perfect spread with glistening turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and of course, the quintessential American apple pie for dessert. My family immigrated...
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
Can You Freeze Spaghetti Squash?
Spaghetti squash is one of our favorite types of winter squash. It has the most unique texture! Instead of becoming soft and mushy like other winter squash, cooked spaghetti squash shreds and turns into skinny squash noodles. It tastes delicious in casseroles and stir-fry dishes, and it’s an excellent low-carb, high-fiber substitute for pasta.
We Tried Caraway Bakeware: It’s Pretty, Practical and Worth the Price
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. I’ve seen plenty of gorgeous (yet expensive!) cookware on Instagram over the...
